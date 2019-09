Where Should You Go in Europe?From thrilling cities to quaint seaside towns and towering castles to delicious sidewalk cafés, Europe offers so many diverse options—deciding where to go is the hardest part! Take the quiz to discover your dream trip, and start planning your next adventure today.You got the Amalfi Coast! With its pastel-hued homes clinging to the cliffs between mountain and sea, tempting beaches lined with colorful umbrellas, and postcard-worthy views in every direction, the Amalfi Coast is one of Italy’s most popular travel destinations—and for good reason. This remarkable coastline is rich in natural beauty, culture, and history. Mix in a splash of warm southern Italian hospitality and that’s the charm of the Amalfi Coast.You got Norway!From the dancing aurora borealis and dramatic Lofoten islands in the north to the majesty of the western fjords and imposing mountainous terrain throughout, Norway in its natural form needs no enhancement. As you sail down a fjord between steep cliffs with sea eagles swooping above your head, you’ll feel as if little has changed since the time of the Vikings.You got Barcelona & Madrid!Spain’s two biggest cities could not be more different, and each provides a unique slice of Spanish life. Cosmopolitan, glamorous, and architecturally stunning, Barcelona is bestowed with a laid-back ambiance, thanks to its location on the Mediterranean. Its infectious energy, seaside location, and fairytale-like Modernisme design have made it one of the world’s top destinations.Madrid, meanwhile, as the seat of Spain’s government, is seen by some as more serious—but wander around, and you will be surprised at what you find. The main attraction is the life coursing through the veins of the city itself: the buzz of its tapas bars and outdoor terraces, shops that have been selling the same lovingly made products for over a hundred years, and the neighborhoods themselves, each one of which feels like its own little village, where neighbors know each other and meet in their local bars.You got Portugal!Tucked away in the far corner of the Iberian Peninsula, caressed by sunlight and ocean breezes, Portugal packs the best of Europe into one small package. The country’s size belies its historic significance as the birthplace of the Age of Discoveries and center of the first global empire.Today, much of the country’s allure is rooted in its old-world romanticism and laid-back ways of life, which seem untouched by the hands of time. Life stops for lunch, there’s always time for a café, and soccer is on a par with religion. Portugal effortlessly strikes a fine balance between quaint and contemporary. Bougainvillea-framed cobblestoned streets hide chic guest houses, modern art galleries, and award-winning eateries. Lisbon’s modern high-rises and high culture are not far from simple, white-washed hamlets. Porto’s weathered, hardworking soul feels a world away from the lush vineyards of the Douro Valley.You got Rome, Florence, & Venice!Rome, Florence, and Venice are no ordinary cities, and visiting them all is an extraordinary journey of discovery.You may diligently start with a must-see list of museums, churches, and monuments—and the Colosseum, statue of David, and Bridge of Sighs don’t disappoint. However, you’ll soon realize there’s more to satisfy the senses than you ever imagined, from the scent of freshly baked bread to the lively sounds of children playing soccer in city squares.Get into Italy and play a leading role in this cultural adventure. Cycle up Tuscan hillsides, browse lively leather markets, and relax at neighborhood cafés. Greet shop owners with buon giorno and order espresso confidently at bar counters. Sample traditional flavors in local trattorie, bite into tripe sandwiches, enter unexpected doorways, and ask strangers for suggestions. Every moment here is worth savoring and offers a chance to soak in the creativity of the past and energy of the present.You got Normandy & Brittany!Seldom have two regions had more in common, yet more that divides them, than Normandy and Brittany. On the one hand, there’s their northern climate, their proximity to the sea, and the essentials of their cuisine—apples, dairy, and seafood—which they share. On the other, there’s how both are so fiercely proud of their regional heritage, whether for the horse-riding exploits of Norman conquerors or the music and legends of the mysterious Celts. And yet...Normandy is a land of towering Gothic cathedrals, sedate farmland, and bourgeois seaside resorts, while Brittany has chapels, primordial woodland, and wind-lashed harbors that seem to exist in another time.You got Croatia & Slovenia!Croatia and Slovenia have become popular and well-known travel destinations in the past decade, with oodles of glossy magazine spreads and social media posts to swoon over. Montenegro has edged into the spotlight too, from the early fame of its much-photographed island idyll, Sveti Stefan, to its reputation as an excellent destination that costs significantly less to visit than its more touted northern neighbors.With sunny cities crisscrossed by winding cobblestone streets, blue gem lakes set amongst white-capped mountains, a crystalline sea, colorful festivals, great food and wine, and much more, all three countries have a variety of experiences to offer. Spend two weeks here and you will likely feel you need two more. For such small countries (all together they are about the size of Maine), the diversity and breadth of things to do is astounding.You got Edinburgh, Glasgow & the Isle of Skye!With the good looks, history, and intrigue of Edinburgh, the buzzy, post-industrial reinvention of Glasgow, and the sheer drama of Skye, Scotland can’t be accused of being a one-trick pony. In Edinburgh and Glasgow, you can find high culture and heritage behind the venerable facades of eminent museums and galleries as well as boundary-pushing art shows and pulsating, pioneering music in the underground clubs and thrilling pop-ups.But if what you’re looking for is peace and solitude, you don’t have to travel far. The Highlands, a huge region that covers much of the north and west of Scotland, is home to some of the country’s most remote communities, magnificent mountains that sweep down to glittering blue lochs, and a truly breathtaking array of wildlife.The Isle of Skye is surely the Highlands’ showpiece. This prehistoric land still bears evidence of its former dinosaur residents, along with scars from the last Ice Age, when melting ice tore through the island, leading to landslips that left jagged peaks, soaring spires, and steep drops.You got Prague, Vienna & Budapest!Central Europe echoes the “World of Yesterday,” with its gilded opera houses, grand hotels, and the wood-paneled cafés perfumed with percolating coffee and freshly baked cakes. Before World War I, all three cities resided within the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and traces of the crumbled Habsburg dynasty still linger in the decadent palaces and wide boulevards lined with extravagant buildings.Life is slow, even reflective, and flows with the seasons; locals flock to the beer gardens perched up in Letná Park in Prague escaping the summer heat, and as the leaves rust when fall arrives, the Viennese drink “this year’s wine” in the Heurige beside the city’s vineyards overlooking the Vienna Woods, and when the temperature drops in December the scent of spiced hot wine winds round the cities’ Christmas markets. Music, art, and literature lovers can follow in the footsteps of giants, whether it’s visiting Dvořak’s grave in Prague, Freud’s favorite café in Vienna, or Liszt’s apartment in Budapest.An ideal day in Europe includes:Sit back and sip your favorite drink:What's on the menu?Pick the pace of your perfect trip:Pick a view:

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle