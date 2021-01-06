Moon Travel Guides works with a variety of influencers, pooling the knowledge and resources of our authors with that of content creators. We know that our guides are not the only source of information that travelers rely on, and each influencer offers a unique and valuable perspective that is a complement to our guidebooks.
How We Work With Influencers:
We believe that influencers know best how to connect their audience with products that are likely to fit their interests and we are open to considering all pitches. In the past we have offered:
- Review copies of our books
- Blog post sponsorship
- Social media campaign sponsorship
- Sponsorship of topics for Facebook group discussions
- Gear or books for group excursions or classes
- Books for giveaways
- Connections with authors for Q&As or interviews
Potential Opportunities:
We are currently open to working with content creators with an audience base that is primarily American or Canadian. You do not need a large following to be considered; in fact, micro-influencers are often a good fit for our campaigns.
Contact us using the form below if you are interested in helping to promote any of the following upcoming titles and/or series:
- Apr–Jun: Moon Baseball Road Trips
- Feb–Dec: National parks, especially Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon; Zion & Bryce; Grand Canyon; Yellowstone & Grand Teton; Glacier, Banff & Jasper
- May–Dec: U.S. Road Trips, especially Nashville to New Orleans, California, Blue Ridge Parkway, the Pacific Northwest, New England, Route 66
- Oct–Dec: Wanderlust Road Trips, featuring the top road trips around the world
- Oct–Dec: Moon USA State by State, featuring the top things to see and do in every state
About Our Brand
Moon publishes selective and strategic travel guides to destinations around the world. We aim to help travelers find unique experiences, collect memories, and ultimately create their own travel stories.
Fast facts about Moon Travel Guides:
- We have been publishing guidebooks since 1973
- Our guides are available wherever books are sold
- We are based in Berkeley, CA, but our authors call places all over the world home
- We value independent businesses, local culture, and ethical travel, and we recognize that travel is not one-size-fits-all
What We’re Known For:
- Strategic listings for sights, lodging, and dining
- Appealing to different types of travelers with unique formats like road trips, national parks, getaways, and city guides
- Emphasizing outdoor activities and community-friendly cultural experiences
- Finding a happy medium to allow for choices across a range of budgets and interests
Moon's Commitment to Diversity:
Travel is inherently political. The ability to move freely within the world is a privilege not afforded to all, and it is a fact that travel is not safe for or accessible to everyone. As a travel publisher, we believe we have an obligation to travelers and to the communities they visit. We recognize the impact of our decisions—from which destinations we choose to cover to how we choose to cover them.
Moon is committed to increasing the diversity of our authors, our content, and our partners.
Interested in collaborating with us? Start with the form below: