Books to Satisfy Your Wanderlust

In times like these, we need books more than ever. When we want to be transported back in time or to faraway lands, these are the books that keep our sense of wanderlust alive—without ever having to leave home.

The Sun Is a Compass

The Sun Is a Compass

by Caroline Van Hemert

Fans of the great outdoors will love this gripping story of a biologist’s human-powered journey from the Pacific Northwest to the Alaskan Arctic. Written with a unique blend of science and adventure, this story is sure to keep you turning pages.

Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

by Andrew Sean Greer

Uncover romance in Paris, danger in Berlin, and confrontations on the Arabian Sea in this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that traces the adventures (and misadventures!) of an American abroad.

Wanderlust

Wanderlust

by Moon Travel Guides

Travel around the world from the comfort of your home with this stunning book for adventure lovers. Packed with full-color photos, charming illustrations, and captivating overviews of each destination, randomly open to any page and discover your next daydream destination.

The World Beneath Their Feet

The World Beneath Their Feet

by Scott Ellsworth

A heart-stopping adventure of epic proportions, this saga of survival and breathtaking physical achievement will have you rooting for these early 20th century mountaineers. Never climbed the Himalayas? Here’s your chance!

Dark Hedges, Wizard Island, and Other Magical Places That Really Exist

Dark Hedges, Wizard Island, and Other Magical Places That Really Exist

by L Rader Crandall

This book takes readers around the globe to learn about some of the most unusual places on earth, along with the myths, legends, and history behind each location. Perfect to read with a junior traveler!

Secret Tokyo

Secret Tokyo

by Zoe de Las Cases

Made for relaxation and inspiration, this coloring book was perfectly designed to help ease a worried mind in uncertain times. Put your pencils to paper and prepare to be transported to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Wild Life

Wild Life

by Keena Roberts

Experience life through the eyes of a young girl coming of age living in both a “baboon camp” in Botswana, Africa and an elite Philadelphia prep school. It will have you dreaming of the great outdoors like never before.

The Little(r) Museums of Paris

The Little(r) Museums of Paris

by Emma Jacobs

Ever wondered what’s beyond the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre in Paris? Take an imaginary walk off the beaten path of this romantic city and uncover lesser-known destinations that are sure to become your new favorites.

The Atlas of Happiness

The Atlas of Happiness

by Helen Russell

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about how to live a happier life, this book delivers with advice, history, and philosophies on the secret to happiness from around the world.

Circe

Circe

by Madeline Miller

While much of this powerfully reimagined myth takes place in ancient Greece, by the time you’re done with this page-turner you’ll want to embark on some Greek Island-hopping of your own.

Europe's Top 100 Masterpieces

Europe's Top 100 Masterpieces

by Rick Steves

by Gene Openshaw

Jump into the frame and discover Europe’s most iconic paintings, sculptures, and historic buildings–all in one sitting! Perfect for all the art, history, or travel junkies who need a muse right now.

