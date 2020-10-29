20 Travel-Themed Stocking Stuffer Ideas $25 or Less

Whether you’re participating in a Secret Santa event or in charge of filling stockings, this list is full of ideas that are fun, practical, or both—and all $25 or less.

1. Wanderlust stickers

Perfect for decorating journals, hard shell suitcases, and laptop cases, these stickers from Bobo Design Studio celebrate travel in all its forms.

2. Passport cover

Help protect their most precious piece of travel gear with a passport holder. These great leatherette passport covers from Caddy Bay Collection come in various styles and colors.

3. A travel guide

Inspire them with a guide for their next great adventure.

4. Lifestraw

Backpackers will especially appreciate the Lifestraw, which removes dirt, microplastics, and nearly 100% of bacteria from water.

5. Silk eye pillow

Handy for those red eye flights, an eye pillow is a must for self-care while traveling.

6. Travel blanket



This tiny blanket is downright magic. When packed away, it’s smaller than your hand, but unfolds into a durable blanket for rest stops and mountaintops alike.

7. Earbuds

Not only do these earbuds come with a tangle-free cord to make them travel-friendly, they are made with sustainable materials and are stylish, too.

8. A travel magazine

9. Chocolate

Putting candy in a stocking is a no-brainer, but this Mexican chocolate sampler puts a travel spin on a classic gift.

10. A great pair of socks

For hikers: Hiking socks will keep their feet warm and dry while out on the trail

Hiking socks will keep their feet warm and dry while out on the trail For jet setters: Compression socks are ideal for long flights

11. A desk calendar



Your bestie can travel to Europe every day of the year with the Rick Steves desk calendar.

12. Travel toiletries

Avid travelers are always in need of a fresh toiletry pack. The travel bundle from Rudy’s Barbershop is also cruelty-free and made without parabens or sulfates.

13. Pressure-relieving ear plugs

Make flights more comfortable with pressure-relieving ear plugs.

14. Power bank



The tried-and-true portable power bank from Anker is essential for a quick charge on the go.

15. Collapsible solar lantern

Compact, waterproof, and long-lasting, this solar lantern is an excellent choice for your favorite camper.

16. Travel toiletry kit



This handy travel toiletry kit from Pinch Provisions has a little bit of everything to keep road trippers feeling fresh on their journey.

17. Keychain flashlight

A keychain flashlight is suitable for campers and road trippers alike and the Ledlenser flashlight even comes with a USB charging cable.

18. Moisturizing hand sanitizer spray

Keep their hands clean without sacrificing moisture with Vegamour’s hand sanitizer spray.

19. Foldable backpack

This amazing backpack folds down to be 7″x7″, so it’s easy to pack in and pack out.

20. An audiobook

Help get them in that travel mood with a book! Choose from any of these brilliant travel books, gift a subscription to Libro FM, or order the new memoir from Rick Steves.

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Pin it for Later