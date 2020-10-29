20 Travel-Themed Stocking Stuffer Ideas $25 or Less

By Moon Travel Guides

Whether you’re participating in a Secret Santa event or in charge of filling stockings, this list is full of ideas that are fun, practical, or both—and all $25 or less.

1. Wanderlust stickers

sticker that reads: go beyond bucket list
Perfect for decorating journals, hard shell suitcases, and laptop cases, these stickers from Bobo Design Studio celebrate travel in all its forms.

2. Passport cover

passport holders

Help protect their most precious piece of travel gear with a passport holder. These great leatherette passport covers from Caddy Bay Collection come in various styles and colors.

3. A travel guide

Inspire them with a guide for their next great adventure.

52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California

by Tom Stienstra

Escape to the great outdoors with award-winning expert Tom Stienstra’s 52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California.

4. Lifestraw

hiker using a lifestraw to drink water from a stream
Backpackers will especially appreciate the Lifestraw, which removes dirt, microplastics, and nearly 100% of bacteria from water.

5. Silk eye pillow

purple eye pillow
Silk eye pillow from Asutra

Handy for those red eye flights, an eye pillow is a must for self-care while traveling.

6. Travel blanket

mini blanket black
This tiny blanket is downright magic. When packed away, it’s smaller than your hand, but unfolds into a durable blanket for rest stops and mountaintops alike.

7. Earbuds

photo of earbuds
Smile Jamaica Ear Buds

Not only do these earbuds come with a tangle-free cord to make them travel-friendly, they are made with sustainable materials and are stylish, too.

8. A travel magazine

9. Chocolate

taza mexican chocolate sampler
Grab this sampler from artelexia.com

Putting candy in a stocking is a no-brainer, but this Mexican chocolate sampler puts a travel spin on a classic gift.

10. A great pair of socks

red striped socks
Bombas Compression Socks
  • For hikers: Hiking socks will keep their feet warm and dry while out on the trail
  • For jet setters: Compression socks are ideal for long flights

11. A desk calendar

rick steves europe desk calendar
Your bestie can travel to Europe every day of the year with the Rick Steves desk calendar.

12. Travel toiletries

three travel-sized toiletry tubes
The Travel 1-2-3 Bundle from Rudy’s Barbershop

Avid travelers are always in need of a fresh toiletry pack. The travel bundle from Rudy’s Barbershop is also cruelty-free and made without parabens or sulfates.

13. Pressure-relieving ear plugs

two sets of ear plugs
Pressure-relieving ear plugs from Magellan’s

Make flights more comfortable with pressure-relieving ear plugs.

14. Power bank

photo of powerbank in black
The tried-and-true portable power bank from Anker is essential for a quick charge on the go.

15. Collapsible solar lantern

solar lantern sitting on a log
MPOWERd Luci Outdoor Inflatable Solar Lantern

Compact, waterproof, and long-lasting, this solar lantern is an excellent choice for your favorite camper.

16. Travel toiletry kit

road trip toiletry kit
This handy travel toiletry kit from Pinch Provisions has a little bit of everything to keep road trippers feeling fresh on their journey.

17. Keychain flashlight

photo of black flashlight

A keychain flashlight is suitable for campers and road trippers alike and the Ledlenser flashlight even comes with a USB charging cable.

18. Moisturizing hand sanitizer spray

hand sanitizer spray bottle
Vegamour’s Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Spray.

Keep their hands clean without sacrificing moisture with Vegamour’s hand sanitizer spray.

19. Foldable backpack

foldable backpack
Zomake Foldable Backpack

This amazing backpack folds down to be 7″x7″, so it’s easy to pack in and pack out.

20. An audiobook

Help get them in that travel mood with a book! Choose from any of these brilliant travel books, gift a subscription to Libro FM, or order the new memoir from Rick Steves.

For the Love of Europe

For the Love of Europe

by Rick Steves

Read by Rick Steves

After 40 years of writing about Europe, Rick Steves has gathered 100 of his favorite memories together into one inspiring collection: For the Love of Europe: My Favorite Places, People, and Stories.

