20 Travel-Themed Stocking Stuffer Ideas $25 or Less
Whether you’re participating in a Secret Santa event or in charge of filling stockings, this list is full of ideas that are fun, practical, or both—and all $25 or less.
1. Wanderlust stickers
Perfect for decorating journals, hard shell suitcases, and laptop cases, these stickers from Bobo Design Studio celebrate travel in all its forms.
2. Passport cover
Help protect their most precious piece of travel gear with a passport holder. These great leatherette passport covers from Caddy Bay Collection come in various styles and colors.
3. A travel guide
Inspire them with a guide for their next great adventure.
- For hikers: Moon California Hiking, Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking, or Moon New England Hiking
- For road trippers: The Open Road or Road Trip USA
- For a trip of a lifetime: Moon Japan, Moon Costa Rica, or Moon Machu Picchu
52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California
by Tom Stienstra
Escape to the great outdoors with award-winning expert Tom Stienstra’s 52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California.
4. Lifestraw
Backpackers will especially appreciate the Lifestraw, which removes dirt, microplastics, and nearly 100% of bacteria from water.
5. Silk eye pillow
Handy for those red eye flights, an eye pillow is a must for self-care while traveling.
6. Travel blanket
This tiny blanket is downright magic. When packed away, it’s smaller than your hand, but unfolds into a durable blanket for rest stops and mountaintops alike.
7. Earbuds
Not only do these earbuds come with a tangle-free cord to make them travel-friendly, they are made with sustainable materials and are stylish, too.
8. A travel magazine
- For hikers: Outside
- For road trippers: American Road Magazine
- For world travelers: Travel & Leisure
9. Chocolate
Putting candy in a stocking is a no-brainer, but this Mexican chocolate sampler puts a travel spin on a classic gift.
10. A great pair of socks
- For hikers: Hiking socks will keep their feet warm and dry while out on the trail
- For jet setters: Compression socks are ideal for long flights
11. A desk calendar
Your bestie can travel to Europe every day of the year with the Rick Steves desk calendar.
12. Travel toiletries
Avid travelers are always in need of a fresh toiletry pack. The travel bundle from Rudy’s Barbershop is also cruelty-free and made without parabens or sulfates.
13. Pressure-relieving ear plugs
Make flights more comfortable with pressure-relieving ear plugs.
14. Power bank
The tried-and-true portable power bank from Anker is essential for a quick charge on the go.
15. Collapsible solar lantern
Compact, waterproof, and long-lasting, this solar lantern is an excellent choice for your favorite camper.
16. Travel toiletry kit
This handy travel toiletry kit from Pinch Provisions has a little bit of everything to keep road trippers feeling fresh on their journey.
17. Keychain flashlight
A keychain flashlight is suitable for campers and road trippers alike and the Ledlenser flashlight even comes with a USB charging cable.
18. Moisturizing hand sanitizer spray
Keep their hands clean without sacrificing moisture with Vegamour’s hand sanitizer spray.
19. Foldable backpack
This amazing backpack folds down to be 7″x7″, so it’s easy to pack in and pack out.
20. An audiobook
Help get them in that travel mood with a book! Choose from any of these brilliant travel books, gift a subscription to Libro FM, or order the new memoir from Rick Steves.
For the Love of Europe
by Rick Steves
Read by Rick Steves
After 40 years of writing about Europe, Rick Steves has gathered 100 of his favorite memories together into one inspiring collection: For the Love of Europe: My Favorite Places, People, and Stories.
