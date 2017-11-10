11 National Parks Gifts for the Holidays
From the redwoods of Sequoia to the mists of Acadia, from the frozen landscape of Denali to the volcanic beauty of Hawaii, the US National Parks System is truly America’s best idea. Here are 10 gifts that bring out the nature-lover in all of us.
1. Travel Guide to the National Parks
With gorgeous, full-color photos and travel keepsakes, Moon USA National Parks is the quintessential gift for the parks enthusiast in your life. Moon’s comprehensive guide covers all 59 national parks and includes the top outdoor adventures in each park, plus suggestions for combining multiple parks into one epic adventure.
Moon USA National Parks
by Becky Lomax
They’ve been dubbed America’s best idea for a reason: get inspired, get outdoors, and discover the wild beauty of the United States with Moon USA National Parks.
2. National Parks Scented Candles
Missing the salty air of Acadia, or the scent of the balsam firs in Glacier? These Good & Well Supply Co. travel candles will bring back your favorite national park memories.
3. National Parks Journal
Leather-bound and filled with gorgeous maps and blank pages to record your explorations, an Orvis’ National Parks Atlas is the perfect companion on an outdoor adventure (and they can be personalized).
4. National Parks Posters
Preserve the memory of your favorite national park with these beautiful minimalist posters from MMcKinney Designs (she has posters depicting 56 natural spaces and counting!), or scratch off each park you visit on this poster from Uncommon Goods, creating a custom keepsake to hang on your wall.
5. Hiking Shoes
Get outdoors in style with Brooks’ Cascadia trail shoes, available for men and women. With styles inspired by four of the most beautiful national parks and designed with rocky trails in mind, 5% of each pair sold is donated to the National Parks Foundation. Happy trails indeed!
6. Classic Pocket Knife
Be prepared for anything on your camping trips (and look fabulous doing it) with this classic, heirloom pocket knife by Opinel. You can also get them engraved!
6. A National Parks Road Trip Guide
It’s not too soon to start thinking about summer road trips—help them plan an epic adventure with Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip!
Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip
by Carter G. Walker
From stunning waterfalls, glaciers, and geysers to wide open spaces begging to be explored, answer the call of the wild with Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip.
7. Native Seeds
One of the most important reasons to protect our parks is their plant life. Native Seeds harvests and sells heirloom American plants to support indigenous peoples and their communities and to spread these beautiful Southwestern plants. Bring a little bit of the Southwest to your backyard!
8. Camera Strap
Do you have a budding nature photographer in your life? Help inspire them with a handmade leather camera strap, embossed with delicate leaves and flowers.
9. National Parks Photo Book
Explore the parks from your living room with photographer Ansel Adams, whose photos were instrumental to the expansion of our National Parks System. Choose from Ansel Adams in the National Parks and Ansel Adams in Yosemite Valley (or get both!).
Ansel Adams in the National Parks
by Ansel Adams
Edited by Andrea G. Stillman
With more than two hundred photographs – many rarely seen and some never before published – this is the most comprehensive collection of Ansel Adams’ photographs of America’s national parks and wilderness areas.
10. National Parks Pass
Give the gift of access to any park in the system, from Yosemite to Yellowstone, for an entire year with the America the Beautiful Annual Parks Pass.
