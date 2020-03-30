Books to Satisfy Your Wanderlust During Quarantine
In times like these, we need books more than ever. When we want to be transported back in time or to faraway lands, these are the books that keep our sense of wanderlust alive—without ever having to leave home.
The Sun Is a Compass
by Caroline Van Hemert
Fans of the great outdoors will love this gripping story of a biologist’s human-powered journey from the Pacific Northwest to the Alaskan Arctic. Written with a unique blend of science and adventure, this story is sure to keep you turning pages.
Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)
by Andrew Sean Greer
Uncover romance in Paris, danger in Berlin, and confrontations on the Arabian Sea in this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that traces the adventures (and misadventures!) of an American abroad.
Wanderlust
by Moon Travel Guides
Travel around the world from the comfort of your home with this stunning book for adventure lovers. Packed with stunning full-color photos, charming illustrations, and captivating overviews of each destination, randomly open to any page and discover your next daydream destination.
The World Beneath Their Feet
by Scott Ellsworth
A heart-stopping adventure of epic proportions, this saga of survival and breathtaking physical achievement will have you rooting for these early 20th century mountaineers. Never climbed the Himalayas? Here’s your chance!
Dark Hedges, Wizard Island, and Other Magical Places That Really Exist
by L Rader Crandall
This book takes readers around the globe to learn about some of the most unusual places on earth, along with the myths, legends, and history behind each location. Perfect to read with a junior traveler!
Secret Tokyo
by Zoe de Las Cases
Made for relaxation and inspiration, this coloring book was perfectly designed to help ease a worried mind in uncertain times. Put your pencils to paper and prepare to be transported to the Land of the Rising Sun.
Wild Life
by Keena Roberts
Experience life through the eyes of a young girl coming of age living in both a “baboon camp” in Botswana, Africa and an elite Philadelphia prep school. It will have you dreaming of the great outdoors like never before.
The Little(r) Museums of Paris
by Emma Jacobs
Ever wondered what’s beyond the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre in Paris? Take an imaginary walk off the beaten path of this romantic city and uncover lesser-known destinations that are sure to become your new favorites.
Road Trip USA
by Jamie Jensen
Curb those road trip cravings with a peek inside this comprehensive guide. Full of expert advice, detailed driving maps, and mile-by-mile highlights, this one is for anyone who’s missing the open road.
The Atlas of Happiness
by Helen Russell
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about how to live a happier life, this book delivers with advice, history, and philosophies on the secret to happiness from around the world.
Circe
by Madeline Miller
While much of this powerfully reimagined myth takes place in ancient Greece, by the time you’re done with this page-turner you’ll want to embark on some Greek Island-hopping of your own.
Moon USA National Parks
by Becky Lomax
From Acadia to Zion, get inspired and discover the wild beauty of the United States with this award-winning guide to all 59 national parks.
Europe's Top 100 Masterpieces
by Rick Steves
by Gene Openshaw
Jump into the frame and discover Europe’s most iconic paintings, sculptures, and historic buildings–all in one sitting! Perfect for all the art, history, or travel junkies who need a muse right now.
