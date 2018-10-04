15 Gift Ideas for Road Trippers

Not sure what to get the road-warrior in your life? From practical to cozy to just plain fun, these gifts will help your loved one hit the open road in style.

1. Road Trip USA

The quintessential guide for turning America’s highways into an unforgettable vacation, Road Trip USA features 11 of the best road trip routes in the country, with mile-by-mile highlights like roadside curiosities, parks, diners, and more.

2. Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip

Give the gift of America’s most scenic road trip: This brand-new guide provides everything travelers need for a road trip that hits Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton national parks, all in one awe-inspiring trip.



3. Ranger Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Don’t leave your loved ones squinting in the sun: these sunglasses are polarized, with UV protection and thin temples that keep a driver’s peripheral vision wide open.

4. GOOLOO Portable Car Jump Starter

Getting stranded with a dead battery on a lonely road sounds like the stuff of horror movies—but it doesn’t have to be. This portable jumper is small enough to fit in a glovebox, has a helpful LED light, and can jump start cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and even yachts (you know, just in case).

5. Awake Dark Chocolate Bars



Just the right size for a stocking stuffer, these caffeinated chocolate bars will keep drivers focused for long stretches when there’s no coffee stop in sight.

6. Matador Mini Pocket Blanket

This tiny blanket is downright magic. When packed away, it’s smaller than your hand, but unfolds into a durable picnic blanket for two—perfect for rest stops and mountaintops alike.

7. Hydro Flask Water Bottle

This stainless-steel water bottle keeps water cold without any condensation, and the sport cap makes it easy for drivers to keep a hand on the wheel and avoid spills. It’s a win-win.

8. Moon USA National Parks

Moon’s comprehensive guide to all 59 national parks is packed with tips for taking a national parks road trip—ideal for adventurers who want to cross off multiple bucket-list items at once.

9. EverBrite Mini LED Flashlights

In a sticky situation, it’s best to have more than one flashlight on hand. These LED flashlights come in fun colors and have a soft rubber grip. They also glow in the dark, so you can locate them quickly in an emergency.

10. MadLibs on the Road

The longest and most tedious highway journeys call for Mad Libs. Stuff this in the stocking of your favorite road-tripping family and they’re sure to have a _________(adjective) time.

11. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

This instant camera is both practical and trendy, complete with a built-in selfie mirror and an extra close-up collapsible lens. Get this for the young road-tripper in your life who wants to document everything along the way.

12. Regal Games Travel Bingo

Bingo is an old-school classic, fun for the whole family (or group of adults, no judgment here!).

13. Yeti Roadie 20 Cooler

Made for the most serious road-tripper on your list, this Yeti cooler means business. With extra thick walls and a freezer-tight seal, it protects against extreme temperatures—and bears!

14. Moon Route 66 Road Trip

What’s more classic Americana than a road trip that honors the spirit of Route 66? With lists of the best hikes, bites, roadside curiosities, and more, this guide explores all the extraordinary landscapes and big cities along the way.



15. AERIS Travel Pillow

This super-soft travel pillow also comes with earplugs and an eye mask, so passengers can rest up for their next stint behind the wheel.

