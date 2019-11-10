11 Gifts for Hikers and Campers

Looking for the perfect present for the outdoor enthusiasts in your life? Get them geared up for adventure with these gifts for hikers and campers.

1. Moon USA National Parks

This comprehensive guide to all 59 national parks in the US covers the best outdoor adventures in every park, including backpacking, biking, mountain climbing, kayaking, rafting, and more, plus detailed hike descriptions and trail maps marked with distance, duration, effort level, and trailheads.

2. Darn Tough Socks

There’s nothing worse than a mid-hike blister. Avoid the pain and bandages with these durable, built-to-last socks that regulate temperature, wick moisture, and provide just the right level of cushioning.

3. GoPro HERO Camera

The GoPro Hero is an excellent hiking companion, even for the less tech-savvy: it’s intuitive to use and auto-adjusts for contrast, focus, and color. All you have to do is strap it on and let it document your wild adventures!

4. GSI Outdoors Collapsible Coffee Maker

For those of us that require a caffeine fix: this collapsible pour-over coffee maker will give anyone that burst of morning energy needed to start a new day of hiking.

5. Justin’s Nut Butters

These nut butter packets are a perfect stocking stuffer. They’re non-GMO and naturally made from only two ingredients, packing a powerful protein punch when you need a little pick-me-up on the trail.

6. PlatyPreserve Wine Preservation System

Who says you can’t hike and drink at the same time? Okay, maybe not at the same time—but with this lightweight collapsible flask that holds a full bottle and protects wine from oxygen, they’ll have a delicious glass to toast with when they reach their campsite.

7. MSR PocketRocket Travel Stove

This ultralight, compact stove is a backpacking favorite. It boils a liter of water in under 4 minutes, has adjustable flames from simmering to boiling, and is super easy to set up and operate.

8. LifeProof Frē Cell Phone Case

These phone cases are definitely a lifesaver. They come in a variety of styles for Apple, Samsung, and more, and are built to ensure your phone’s safety even in the wildest conditions: they can handle water, mud, snow, and even hard hits when dropped (it’s okay, we all do it).

9. America the Beautiful National Parks Pass

Give them the gift of nature by…giving them access to it! The National Parks Pass gives them access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country. More than 80% of the proceeds go directly to causes protecting the parks—and if you purchase through REI, they’ll donate 10% of the proceeds to the National Park Foundation!

10. SPOT Satellite GPS Messengers

Any seasoned hiker will tell you: safety and preparation are key. These satellite messengers are great if they’re headed out on a backcountry trek where service is spotty: they can use it to reach emergency responders, check in with family and friends, and share GPS coordinates—or just track their adventures!

11. Suunto Core Watch

This altimeter watch means business: its many (many) functions include a temperature gauge, compass, pressure-based altimeter, weather forecast, and ascent/descent rate measurer. It’s also water-resistant up to 30 meters underwater. So it’s basically the outdoor adventurer’s new best friend.

Pin it for Later