The Best National Park for Every Zodiac Sign

Whether you’re into astrology or just looking for your next adventure, we’ve got your travel horoscope right here.

Aries

March 21–April 19

Utah’s Big 5: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, & Capitol Reef National Parks

Known for being restless (and easily bored), adventurous Aries will love being able to bounce from park to park—and will be enamored by the fiery colors of Southern Utah. Snap a pic on a sunrise hike, check out the beautiful remains of ancient Native American rock art, and soak up the creative, energetic spirit of the nearby town of Moab. If you get impatient among the throngs of people in overcrowded parks like Arches, less crowded parks like Capitol Reef await.

Taurus

April 20–May 20

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

This grounded earth sign will feel right at home in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Test your trademark Taurus endurance on a segment of the Appalachian Trail, savor the refreshing solitude of a night camping under the stars, or enjoy a twinkling light show of synchronous fireflies. If anyone can keep their cool when encountering black bears on the trail, it’s you.

Gemini

May 21–June 20

Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks

The twin parks of Yellowstone & Grand Teton are perfect for gregarious Geminis, with tons of history to satisfy their curious minds (Yellowstone was the first national park!), plus opportunities to join group activities or chat with a Park Ranger. Take a group horseback ride, hike through alpine forests, and catch glimpses of wild bison, elk, wolves, or bears along the way.

Cancer

June 21–July 22

Acadia National Park

There’s no better spot for Cancers than the rocky shorelines of Acadia, where you can dive into the history and art scenes and dip your toes into the water. Take a leisurely bike ride through fiery fall foliage, swim in Echo Lake, and wander through the galleries in downtown Bar Harbor. You’ll want to invite the whole family along to enjoy the beautiful scenery (and lobster feasts) with you.

Leo

July 23–August 22

Joshua Tree National Park

Creative Leos will find themselves at home in otherworldly Joshua Tree, with opportunities for glamping just outside the park and artsy photo-ops galore—just be sure to bring a friend who’s willing to snap plenty of pics of you along the way. Try a rejuvenating sound bath or soak in serene hot springs, and be sure to head to Palm Springs for mid-century architecture and retro-chic cocktails.

Virgo

August 23–September 22

Yosemite National Park

It takes an organized and strategic mind to tackle the notorious challenges of Yosemite (crowds, delays, and limited lodging and parking). But if anyone can handle the careful planning, a Virgo can. Take advantage of the off-season and get there early in the morning, with plenty of time for epic hikes past roaring waterfalls, a rock-climbing lesson, and spotting wildlife like black bears and bighorn sheep.

Libra

September 23–October 22

Grand Canyon National Park

Libras are not fond of solitude, so a busy park like the Grand Canyon is the perfect fit. Head to the Havasupai reservation’s Havasu Canyon for a waterfall-filled hike or ride horseback through the South Rim. Definitely make plans to join a whitewater rafting adventure on the Colorado River—you’ll go with the flow, become one with nature, and get the chance to connect with the rest of your group.

Scorpio

October 23–November 21

Rocky Mountain National Park

Scorpios need a park that can match their intensity—and the epic Rocky Mountain National Park does the trick. Hike the dramatic glacier-formed gorges to find jaw-dropping waterfalls and spot elk, moose, and bighorn sheep along the way. See for yourself if the Stanley Hotel is haunted (Scorpios are fearless, after all) or spend the night under the stars.

Sagittarius

November 22–December 21

Alaska’s National Parks

As the most adventurous sign of the Zodiac (shh, don’t tell the others), a Sagittarius needs to go somewhere far-flung to satisfy their wanderlust, like the national parks of Alaska. In Denali, take an intrepid flightseeing tour to get up close and personal with the tallest peak in North America. Watch brown bears fishing in Katmai, fly above the Arctic Circle to Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley, and hike to glaciers in Wrangell-St. Elias.

Capricorn

December 22–January 19

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Disciplined and determined Capricorns can prove their strength in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Take a challenging hike to the top of Mount Whitney—the highest peak in the continental US!—conquer the 400-step climb to the top of Moro Rock, or behold greatness at the base of a giant sequoia.

Aquarius

January 20–February 18

White Sands National Park

The most unique and offbeat sign of the zodiac, Aquarians should seek a park unlike any other for a chance to recharge: White Sands National Park. Head out on the established trails or try backcountry camping among the dunes to enjoy the dark skies (keeping an eye out for UFOs, of course). You’ll have plenty of wild and wonderful stories to share after your visit.

Pisces

February 19–March 20

Banff National Park

The dreamy storybook scenery of Banff National Park will fuel the imagination of any Pisces. Follow the vast network of hiking trails along glacial valleys, soak in a natural hot spring, or learn about the park’s history at one of Banff’s excellent museums. Pisces will want to find some alone time to perch and ponder the beauty of Lake Louise—be sure to pack a journal.

