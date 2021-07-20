The Best National Park for Every Zodiac Sign
Whether you’re into astrology or just looking for your next adventure, we’ve got your travel horoscope right here.
Aries
March 21–April 19
Utah’s Big 5: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, & Capitol Reef National Parks
Known for being restless (and easily bored), adventurous Aries will love being able to bounce from park to park—and will be enamored by the fiery colors of Southern Utah. Snap a pic on a sunrise hike, check out the beautiful remains of ancient Native American rock art, and soak up the creative, energetic spirit of the nearby town of Moab. If you get impatient among the throngs of people in overcrowded parks like Arches, less crowded parks like Capitol Reef await.
Moon Zion & Bryce
by W. C. McRae
by Judy Jewell
Explore the colorful hoodoos, canyons, and iconic arches of all five of Utah’s national parks with Moon Zion & Bryce.
Taurus
April 20–May 20
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
This grounded earth sign will feel right at home in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Test your trademark Taurus endurance on a segment of the Appalachian Trail, savor the refreshing solitude of a night camping under the stars, or enjoy a twinkling light show of synchronous fireflies. If anyone can keep their cool when encountering black bears on the trail, it’s you.
Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park
by Jason Frye
From majestic mountaintops to lush forests and untouched wilderness, take in the best of the Smokies with Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Gemini
May 21–June 20
Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
The twin parks of Yellowstone & Grand Teton are perfect for gregarious Geminis, with tons of history to satisfy their curious minds (Yellowstone was the first national park!), plus opportunities to join group activities or chat with a Park Ranger. Take a group horseback ride, hike through alpine forests, and catch glimpses of wild bison, elk, wolves, or bears along the way.
Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton
by Becky Lomax
Whether you're stopping for a day or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton.
Cancer
June 21–July 22
Acadia National Park
There’s no better spot for Cancers than the rocky shorelines of Acadia, where you can dive into the history and art scenes and dip your toes into the water. Take a leisurely bike ride through fiery fall foliage, swim in Echo Lake, and wander through the galleries in downtown Bar Harbor. You’ll want to invite the whole family along to enjoy the beautiful scenery (and lobster feasts) with you.
Moon Acadia National Park
by Hilary Nangle
Explore the pine-lined mountain trails, serene ponds, and rugged island coasts of Maine’s stunning Acadia National Park with Moon.
Leo
July 23–August 22
Joshua Tree National Park
Creative Leos will find themselves at home in otherworldly Joshua Tree, with opportunities for glamping just outside the park and artsy photo-ops galore—just be sure to bring a friend who’s willing to snap plenty of pics of you along the way. Try a rejuvenating sound bath or soak in serene hot springs, and be sure to head to Palm Springs for mid-century architecture and retro-chic cocktails.
Moon Joshua Tree & Palm Springs
by Jenna Blough
From the chic pools of Palm Springs to the rugged alien beauty of Joshua Tree National Park, soak up the California sunshine with Moon Joshua Tree & Palm Springs.
Virgo
August 23–September 22
Yosemite National Park
It takes an organized and strategic mind to tackle the notorious challenges of Yosemite (crowds, delays, and limited lodging and parking). But if anyone can handle the careful planning, a Virgo can. Take advantage of the off-season and get there early in the morning, with plenty of time for epic hikes past roaring waterfalls, a rock-climbing lesson, and spotting wildlife like black bears and bighorn sheep.
Moon Best of Yosemite
by Ann Marie Brown
Find easy itineraries for one to three days in Yosemite National Park in Moon Best of Yosemite.
Libra
September 23–October 22
Grand Canyon National Park
Libras are not fond of solitude, so a busy park like the Grand Canyon is the perfect fit. Head to the Havasupai reservation’s Havasu Canyon for a waterfall-filled hike or ride horseback through the South Rim. Definitely make plans to join a whitewater rafting adventure on the Colorado River—you’ll go with the flow, become one with nature, and get the chance to connect with the rest of your group.
Moon Grand Canyon
by Tim Hull
Experience the serene vistas and unforgettable thrills of this stunning national treasure with Moon Grand Canyon.
Scorpio
October 23–November 21
Rocky Mountain National Park
Scorpios need a park that can match their intensity—and the epic Rocky Mountain National Park does the trick. Hike the dramatic glacier-formed gorges to find jaw-dropping waterfalls and spot elk, moose, and bighorn sheep along the way. See for yourself if the Stanley Hotel is haunted (Scorpios are fearless, after all) or spend the night under the stars.
Moon Rocky Mountain National Park
by Erin English
Hike to stunning glaciers and waterfalls, savor the solitude of the mountains, and sleep under the stars: an unforgettable adventure awaits with Moon Rocky Mountain National Park.
Sagittarius
November 22–December 21
Alaska’s National Parks
As the most adventurous sign of the Zodiac (shh, don’t tell the others), a Sagittarius needs to go somewhere far-flung to satisfy their wanderlust, like the national parks of Alaska. In Denali, take an intrepid flightseeing tour to get up close and personal with the tallest peak in North America. Watch brown bears fishing in Katmai, fly above the Arctic Circle to Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley, and hike to glaciers in Wrangell-St. Elias.
Moon Alaska
by Lisa Maloney
Remote, wild, and all-around otherworldly, Alaska promises unforgettable adventure. Discover the heart of “The Last Frontier” with Moon Alaska.
Capricorn
December 22–January 19
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
Disciplined and determined Capricorns can prove their strength in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Take a challenging hike to the top of Mount Whitney—the highest peak in the continental US!—conquer the 400-step climb to the top of Moro Rock, or behold greatness at the base of a giant sequoia.
Moon Sequoia & Kings Canyon
by Leigh Bernacchi
Ascend towering peaks, take in awe-inspiring views, and get to know some of the oldest, tallest, and rarest living things on Earth with Moon Sequoia & Kings Canyon.
Aquarius
January 20–February 18
White Sands National Park
The most unique and offbeat sign of the zodiac, Aquarians should seek a park unlike any other for a chance to recharge: White Sands National Park. Head out on the established trails or try backcountry camping among the dunes to enjoy the dark skies (keeping an eye out for UFOs, of course). You’ll have plenty of wild and wonderful stories to share after your visit.
Moon New Mexico
by Steven Horak
From hiking sandstone canyons to chowing down on southwestern cuisine, fall under the spell of the Land of Enchantment with Moon New Mexico.
Pisces
February 19–March 20
Banff National Park
The dreamy storybook scenery of Banff National Park will fuel the imagination of any Pisces. Follow the vast network of hiking trails along glacial valleys, soak in a natural hot spring, or learn about the park’s history at one of Banff’s excellent museums. Pisces will want to find some alone time to perch and ponder the beauty of Lake Louise—be sure to pack a journal.
Moon Banff National Park
by Andrew Hempstead
Banff sparkles as the crown jewel of Canada’s national parks. Explore the best of it with Moon Banff National Park.
