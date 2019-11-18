10 Sustainable Gift Ideas for Travelers

These days, lots of companies are making it easier for travelers to minimize their footprints without sacrificing adventure. This holiday season, consider grabbing one of these gifts for the eco-friendly wanderer in your life!

1. S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Instead of creating waste with disposable plastic water bottles, carry a reusable stainless steel one—they keep you hydrated, they’re eco-friendly, and the woman-owned company regularly gives back to communities in need. What’s not to love?

2. Reef-Safe Sunscreen

Unfortunately, most sunscreens contain chemicals that are incredibly harmful to coral reefs, which are endangered ecosystems that our planet depends on. Luckily though, plenty of brands have developed reef-safe alternatives that keep you safe from the rays and don’t harm the ocean! Check out this list for guidance on what to buy and what to avoid.

3. A Costa Rica Travel Guide

With advice from a local on outdoor adventures that don’t harm the ecosystem, where to volunteer, and how to authentically engage with Costa Rica’s culture, it’s the ultimate companion for their trip.

4. “Don’t Be Trashy” Tank



Or really, anything from Keep Nature Wild—everything is ethically made and sustainably sourced, and the company physically picks up one pound of trash for every product sold. Consider us…sold.

5. Moon Belize

With lush rainforests, fascinating wildlife, pristine beaches, and so much more, Belize is a destination that any nature lover will go nuts for.

6. Fair Food by Oran B. Hesterman

Fair Food by Oran B. Hesterman

Our food system is broken, and it's endangering what's most precious to us: our environment, our health, our soil and water, and our future. In recent years, a host of books and films have compellingly documented the dangers. But advice on what to do about them largely begins and ends with the admonition to "eat local" or "eat organic." Longtime good food pioneer Oran Hesterman knows that we can't fix the broken system simply by changing what's on our own plates: the answer lies beyond the kitchen. In Fair Food he shares an inspiring and practical vision for changing not only what we eat, but how food is grown, packaged, delivered, marketed, and sold. He introduces people and organizations across the country who are already doing this work in a number of creative ways, and provides a wealth of practical information for readers who want to get more involved.

7. Ethical Hiking Boots



These hiking boots are perfect for their next epic trek. And they also happen to be super eco-friendly: VivoBarefoot makes their shoes with zero biomechanical interference, sustainable materials, and environmentally friendly production processes.

8. Moon Ecuador

They’re going to want to wear those hiking boots ASAP, so why not inspire them to plan a trip to Ecuador?

9. A Solar Lantern



Watch their face light up when they unwrap this handy lantern that’s the perfect clean light source for their next camping trip.

10. An Eco-Friendly Backpack

Keep them sleek, stylish, and sustainable with these backpacks made entirely out of recycled bottles.

