9 Self-Care Gift Basket Ideas
From forest bathing to outdoor meditation, we’re all coming to understand the importance of getting outside and unplugging from the business of our daily lives. It’s a sensation for a reason: there’s a unique serenity to be found in nature. Here are 9 self-care gift basket ideas to help your loved ones tap into the outdoor wellness world (or just go ahead and treat yourself—you deserve it).
A Bit of Inspiration
Give the gift of travel inspiration with Moon Travel Guides, whether it’s our guide to all 59 national parks, the top American road trips, or the ultimate book for adventurers.
Moon USA National Parks
by Becky Lomax
They’ve been dubbed America’s best idea for a reason: get inspired, get outdoors, and discover the wild beauty of the United States with Moon USA National Parks.
Road Trip USA
by Jamie Jensen
The Road Awaits! Criss-cross the country on America’s classic two-lane highways with Road Trip USA!
Wanderlust
by Moon Travel Guides
Dream, discover, and uncover your next great adventure. Moon Travel Guides takes you on a journey around the world with Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe.
Activity On-the-Go
This ultra-light yoga mat is perfect for the yogi that likes to take their practice on the road. It comes in 6 different colors and is sustainably made with natural tree rubber—and the best part? With their Food Trees for Poverty program that partners with NGOs, the company donates a food-bearing tree for every mat sold.
A Handy Vessel for Hydration
This insulated, stainless steel mug keeps coffee or herbal tea hot (or cold!) for hours—and will definitely add some zen cuteness to anyone’s day.
A Mindfulness Reminder
Journaling is one of the best forms of self-care, offering an opportunity for reflection, memory building, and creative expression.
Our favorite travel journal is the Wanderlust Passport from Bobo Design Studio. Part scrapbook and part journal, this delightful book has helpful prompts to aide with chronicling adventures and plenty of blank space to write, draw, and include travel photos.
For those in need of a regular reminder to slow down and take notice of the little things, the brand new journal from Ellie Claire is just the ticket:
Daily Mindfulness Journal
by Ellie Claire
A journal for minding the moments by being present in mind, body, and soul.
A Sensory Treat
This soothing candle’s scent of freshly chopped wood, mountain stone, evergreen, and wildflowers will transport anyone straight into the calm of nature. It’s the perfect addition to a meditation practice, and proceeds go towards conservation projects in our national parks!
A Little Help from the Experts
It can be a challenge to stay on top of self-care, but these books offer gentle reminders and sage advice that are good for the mind, body, and soul.
Mindfulness Box Set
Embark on a journey of peace and tranquility with this collection of three miniature books.
The Clarity Cleanse
by Habib Sadeghi
Foreword by Gwyneth Paltrow
A liberating 12-step guide to recognizing the emotional issues that hold us back, with strategies to increase our energy and help us reach our potential by the health and spiritual advisor to Gwyneth Paltrow.
Calmer Mornings
Help your loved one start their days on a more peaceful note with this colored sunrise simulation alarm clock. They’ll wake up gradually, with natural light and sounds filling their bedroom. Ahh.
Treat Their Feet
These classic Ugg boots are updated for outdoor wear, with waterproof construction, a non-slip traction sole that’ll keep them balanced even on wet ice, and a sheepskin lining that feels like walking on a cloud.
Skin-Deep Care
Taking care of your inner self also means taking care of your outer self—and protecting your skin while outside is top priority! Not only is Babo’s zinc sunscreen good for you, it’s also good for the planet: the sulfate-, paraben-, basically-everything-free formula is totally ocean-safe.
