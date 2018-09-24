From forest bathing to outdoor meditation, we’re all coming to understand the importance of getting outside and unplugging from the business of our daily lives. It’s a sensation for a reason: there’s a unique serenity to be found in nature. Here are 9 self-care gift basket ideas to help your loved ones tap into the outdoor wellness world (or just go ahead and treat yourself—you deserve it).

A Bit of Inspiration

Give the gift of travel inspiration with Moon Travel Guides, whether it’s our guide to all 59 national parks, the top American road trips, or the ultimate book for adventurers.

Activity On-the-Go

This ultra-light yoga mat is perfect for the yogi that likes to take their practice on the road. It comes in 6 different colors and is sustainably made with natural tree rubber—and the best part? With their Food Trees for Poverty program that partners with NGOs, the company donates a food-bearing tree for every mat sold.

A Handy Vessel for Hydration

This insulated, stainless steel mug keeps coffee or herbal tea hot (or cold!) for hours—and will definitely add some zen cuteness to anyone’s day.



A Mindfulness Reminder

Journaling is one of the best forms of self-care, offering an opportunity for reflection, memory building, and creative expression.

Our favorite travel journal is the Wanderlust Passport from Bobo Design Studio. Part scrapbook and part journal, this delightful book has helpful prompts to aide with chronicling adventures and plenty of blank space to write, draw, and include travel photos.

For those in need of a regular reminder to slow down and take notice of the little things, the brand new journal from Ellie Claire is just the ticket:

A Sensory Treat

This soothing candle’s scent of freshly chopped wood, mountain stone, evergreen, and wildflowers will transport anyone straight into the calm of nature. It’s the perfect addition to a meditation practice, and proceeds go towards conservation projects in our national parks!

A Little Help from the Experts

It can be a challenge to stay on top of self-care, but these books offer gentle reminders and sage advice that are good for the mind, body, and soul.

Calmer Mornings

Help your loved one start their days on a more peaceful note with this colored sunrise simulation alarm clock. They’ll wake up gradually, with natural light and sounds filling their bedroom. Ahh.



Treat Their Feet

These classic Ugg boots are updated for outdoor wear, with waterproof construction, a non-slip traction sole that’ll keep them balanced even on wet ice, and a sheepskin lining that feels like walking on a cloud.



Skin-Deep Care

Taking care of your inner self also means taking care of your outer self—and protecting your skin while outside is top priority! Not only is Babo’s zinc sunscreen good for you, it’s also good for the planet: the sulfate-, paraben-, basically-everything-free formula is totally ocean-safe.



