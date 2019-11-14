12 Gift Ideas for World Travelers
Want to know what to get for the jet-setter in your life? Here are the 12 best gifts for world travelers:
1. Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe
Even that nomadic friend who’s been everywhere will discover something new in Wanderlust. Packed with lists of the world’s best natural wonders, quirky festivals, bucket-list sites, epic outdoor adventures, and more, Wanderlust is the definitive book for the curious traveler.
Wanderlust
by Moon Travel Guides
Dream, discover, and uncover your next great adventure. Moon Travel Guides takes you on a journey around the world with Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe.
2. Calpak Packing Cubes
Packing cubes are popular for a reason, and this 5-piece set from Calpak is ideal for the world traveler who’s a little…extra. With options like leopard print and rose gold metallic, these cubes make packing fun again.
3. The Carry-on Cocktail Kit
Cocktail connoisseurs may find in-flight beverage options a little basic. Fortunately, these clever carry-on cocktail kits save the day, with all the ingredients for two perfect cocktails—just add a mini bottle of alcohol. Bottoms up!
4. Scratch Map Deluxe
Like a visual bucket list, this scratch-off map allows travelers to see every place they’ve been—and muse about how many places they still want to go.
5. Booked
For the world traveler who’s also a total bookworm: Booked takes readers on a journey to literary locations around the world, from Tennessee Williams’ New Orleans to the inspiration for Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice, and many more.
Booked
by Richard Kreitner
A practical, armchair travel guide that explores eighty of the most iconic literary locations from all over the globe that you can actually visit.
6. Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle
With single-use plastic becoming less and less popular (we see you, SFO) and heavy-duty stainless-steel bottles being a little, well, heavy, a collapsible water bottle seems like a no-brainer. The silicone Hydaway bottle is small enough to fit in your pocket when collapsed—gift it to that friend who likes to work out or hike while on vacation.
7. Rifle Paper Co Passport Holder
We dare you to find a cuter passport cover than this one, which features a charming illustration of the Eiffel Tower, the Chrysler Building, and more.
8. The Atlas of Happiness
Mixing advice, history, and philosophy, The Atlas of Happiness explores how different cultures around the world seek happiness, from joie de vivre to the Syrian concept of tarab (don’t know it? You might want to take a peek at this book before you gift it!).
The Atlas of Happiness
by Helen Russell
A fun, illustrated guide that takes us around the world, discovering the secrets to happiness. Author Helen Russell (The Year of Living Danishly) uncovers the fascinating ways that different nations search for happiness in their lives, and what they can teach us about our own quest for meaning.
9. Leatherology Personalized Luggage Tag
Elevate even the most basic suitcase with this leather luggage tag, which includes options for monogramming (including hand-painting).
10. Homesick Candles
Who doesn’t get nostalgic about all the places they’ve traveled? With scents inspired by France, India, Mexico, and more (plus U.S. cities and states, too), these Homesick candles will take you halfway around the world—no plane ticket required.
11. Anker Portable Phone Charger
An essential stocking-stuffer for the world traveler in your life, this tried-and-true portable phone charger provides a quick charge on the go.
12. Magical Places
Seen enough of the natural world? The gorgeously illustrated Magical Places offers a look beyond the surface, highlighting places with mystical, spiritual, and even supernatural connections. You may never look at things the same way again.
Magical Places
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Katie Vernon
An enchanting, illustrated guide to the world’s most magical places, from fairy tale forests to haunted houses, from the author of Practical Magic.
