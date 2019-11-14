12 Gift Ideas for World Travelers

Want to know what to get for the jet-setter in your life? Here are the 12 best gifts for world travelers:

1. Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe

Even that nomadic friend who’s been everywhere will discover something new in Wanderlust. Packed with lists of the world’s best natural wonders, quirky festivals, bucket-list sites, epic outdoor adventures, and more, Wanderlust is the definitive book for the curious traveler.

Wanderlust Dream, discover, and uncover your next great adventure. Moon Travel Guides takes you on a journey around the world with Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

2. Calpak Packing Cubes



Packing cubes are popular for a reason, and this 5-piece set from Calpak is ideal for the world traveler who’s a little…extra. With options like leopard print and rose gold metallic, these cubes make packing fun again.

3. The Carry-on Cocktail Kit

Cocktail connoisseurs may find in-flight beverage options a little basic. Fortunately, these clever carry-on cocktail kits save the day, with all the ingredients for two perfect cocktails—just add a mini bottle of alcohol. Bottoms up!

4. Scratch Map Deluxe

Like a visual bucket list, this scratch-off map allows travelers to see every place they’ve been—and muse about how many places they still want to go.

5. Booked

For the world traveler who’s also a total bookworm: Booked takes readers on a journey to literary locations around the world, from Tennessee Williams’ New Orleans to the inspiration for Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice, and many more.

Booked A practical, armchair travel guide that explores eighty of the most iconic literary locations from all over the globe that you can actually visit. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

6. Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle



With single-use plastic becoming less and less popular (we see you, SFO) and heavy-duty stainless-steel bottles being a little, well, heavy, a collapsible water bottle seems like a no-brainer. The silicone Hydaway bottle is small enough to fit in your pocket when collapsed—gift it to that friend who likes to work out or hike while on vacation.

7. Rifle Paper Co Passport Holder

We dare you to find a cuter passport cover than this one, which features a charming illustration of the Eiffel Tower, the Chrysler Building, and more.

8. The Atlas of Happiness

Mixing advice, history, and philosophy, The Atlas of Happiness explores how different cultures around the world seek happiness, from joie de vivre to the Syrian concept of tarab (don’t know it? You might want to take a peek at this book before you gift it!).

9. Leatherology Personalized Luggage Tag

Elevate even the most basic suitcase with this leather luggage tag, which includes options for monogramming (including hand-painting).

10. Homesick Candles

Who doesn’t get nostalgic about all the places they’ve traveled? With scents inspired by France, India, Mexico, and more (plus U.S. cities and states, too), these Homesick candles will take you halfway around the world—no plane ticket required.

11. Anker Portable Phone Charger



An essential stocking-stuffer for the world traveler in your life, this tried-and-true portable phone charger provides a quick charge on the go.

12. Magical Places

Seen enough of the natural world? The gorgeously illustrated Magical Places offers a look beyond the surface, highlighting places with mystical, spiritual, and even supernatural connections. You may never look at things the same way again.

