Finding Romance: One Day in Casablanca

Casablanca is the bustling business capital of Morocco, home to its largest international airport and many corporate headquarters. Although most guidebooks (mine included!) suggest spending as little time in this busy metropolis as possible, most travelers are still stung with curiosity. “But it’s Casablanca,” they say. “Isn’t it supposed to be romantic?” The answer, sadly, is no—Casablanca the city is nothing like the classic film. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t make Casablanca romantic. My wife and I were on a mission to do just that a couple of months ago. Here’s what we learned about finding romance in just one day in Casablanca.

The rules of romance are the same as the rules for real estate: location, location, location! If there is one place you really need to splurge on accommodation in Morocco, it’s Casablanca. Charming accommodations under $50 a night are nonexistent, and the mid-range places are usually uniform and geared toward business travelers. I would suggest staying in one of the few small boutique hotels—they’re not cheap, but for a romantic 24 hours in Casablanca they are a necessity. For our stay, my wife and I splurged on a night at Le Doge Hotel & Spa. We fell in love with the Art Deco-inspired suites that seemed more likely in Monaco than Morocco, which set the tone for our romantic night. After a long flight, there is nothing like pampering yourself in a Moroccan hammam. A hammam is much like a Turkish bath and can include a spa treatment, steam room, exfoliation, essential oil massage and eco-friendly facial. To keep it easy, we used the spa at Le Doge for our couples hammam, though there are a number of fantastic options to consider around Casablanca, including O-Spa, which differs from the Moroccan hammam experience and offers Shiatsu body massages. If you only have one night in Casablanca, you need to head to Rick’s Café. This recreation of the famous restaurant from the film offers terrace views over the city and the Atlantic. A real Hollywood-come-to-life gin joint is just the place to have a candlelit, market-fresh dinner with your partner. In the background, Issam plays “As Time Goes By” on the baby grand while savory seared swordfish awaits you. Just make sure to reserve your table ahead of time. For a romantic evening stroll, consider joining the other couples in the throes of romance along the waterfront walkway of the Aïn Diab beach, just south of the Hassan II Mosque. This walk is best taken at sunset, just before dinner. If you’re planning to eat at Rick’s Café after, take a taxi there.

Casablanca may not have the natural romantic grace of Paris or even the more traditional Moroccan charisma of the medinas of Marrakech and Fez. But, as my wife and I discovered, with a little planning ahead, some budgeting and a good massage, the city becomes its most charming self.

