Quiz: Which National Park Should You Visit Next?

Which National Park Should You Visit Next?When you think National Parks, you might conjure up images of thick green forests, sun-drenched beaches, desert rocks, and mountains gleaming in sunlight. And you'd be absolutely right! But National Parks are great for fall and winter travel too! Take our quiz and find out where you should go next!You should go to Acadia National Park!WHY GO: Travel the rugged northeast island seacoast of Maine. Drama comes from mountains tumbling to the sea and ocean waves crashing upon granite ledges, while serene lakes provide a dose of calm. Cruise along the Park Loop Road to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, sip afternoon tea in a 19th century teahouse, or take a horse-drawn open carriage ride on the carriage roads of Mount Desert Island.You should go to Smoky Mountains National Park!WHY GO: See the country's oldest mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina. The most visited national park in the country is popular for many reasons: scenic drives, historic early settlements, hikes to high viewpoints, and evening firefly shows. In the fall, droves of visitors come for one of the most impressive color shows in the eastern United States.You should go to Yosemite national Park!WHY GO: Admire waterfalls and granite cathedrals. Granite monoliths and plunging waterfalls are the hallmarks of this Sierra park that lures hikers, backpackers, and big-wall climbers. Scale Half Dome, marvel at the plunging Bridal Veil Fall and Yosemite Falls, hike the popular Mist Trail, or pose for a photo at the top of Glacier Point.You should go to Grand Teton National Park!WHY GO: Bask in the beauty of the Tetons in Wyoming. A craggy spine of peaks laced with hiking trails spills in glacial lakes and historic Jackson Hole Ranches. Summit the vertical cliffs of Grand Teton, drive the Teton Park Road past the idyllic waters of Jenny Lake, and spot bison, grizzlies, elk, moose, bald eagles, and more.You should go to Zion National Park!WHY GO: Explore the one of the West's most impressive canyons. Trek upstream in the rocky water of the North Fork of the Virgin River, through a deep narrow slot canyon of vertical cliffs. Drive back sandstone slick rock, hoodoos, and narrow canyons along the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway. Catch an unforgettable sunset over the Watchman Peak after a long day of hiking.You should go to Arches National Park!WHY GO: Hike amid natural sandstone arches. Gaze out from Delicate Arch, walk under four iconic arches at the Windows, and hike into the Devil's Garden for fine scenery and (you guessed it!) even more arches.You should Yellowstone National Park!WHY GO: Watch wildlife, geysers, and volcanic wonders. Marvel at Old Faithful as it shoots water 185 feet into the air, spot pronghorn, sheep, elk, bears, and wolves, or hike to waterfalls.You should go to Glacier National Park!WHY GO: See glaciers and wildlife along scenic drives. Tour the Going-to-the-Sun Road, gaze at awe-inspiring glaciers, hike valleys dotted with scenic lakes, and catch a glimpse of bears and bighorn sheep through your binoculars.You should go to Grand Canyon National Park!WHY GO: Enjoy rim-side views, inner canyon trails, and rafting the Colorado. Grand Canyon National Park must be seen to be believed. Tour Hermit Road for some of the best viewpoints in the park, descend into the inner canyon, and gaze out from Desert View Watchtower.You should go to Death Valley National Park!WHY GO: See sculpted sand dunes, hidden oases, and geological discoveries. Death Valley boasts extreme temperatures and elevations. Catch a colorful sunrise or sunset from Zabriskie Point, walk on the salt flats of Badwater Basin, or hike to the improbable Darwin Falls.Pick a seasonal drinkWhich activity recharges you the most?Pick an animalWhich quote speaks to you?What are you listening to on your road trip?