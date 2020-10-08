10 English-Inspired Gifts
Do you have a friend that has “Keep Calm and Carry On”-patterned everything? Does she dream about moving to London? Does he wish he had that sophisticated accent? Make their day with these gifts for the die-hard anglophile.
1. A Travel Guide
Gift a book to plan a future trip across the pond.
Whether you’re shopping on the high street, strolling lively street markets, or admiring renowned modern art, experience London like a local: on foot.
Hike the wild moors of Dartmoor, explore the scenic bays of Cornwall, and dive into history at Hadrian’s Wall with Rick Steves England!
2. Union Jack Umbrella
Perfect for an English summer, this beautiful Union Jack umbrella will proclaim your love of all things British while keeping you nice and dry.
3. Some Holiday Spirits
Ring the new year in with a time-honored British spirit! A bottle of London Dry Gin (look around for new, small batch distilleries like the East London Liquor Company), a classic bottle of Pimm’s, or a shiny new shaker make the perfect gift.
4. Etched Glasses
Pair these etched rocks glasses from Well Told with a bottle of gin and your shopping is complete.
5. Great British Bake Off
The GBBO fan in your life will adore this cookbook so much, they might bake you something delicious to say thank you!
6. It’s Tea Time!
Tea makes everything better. This gift box includes delicious scones, cream, and preserves for the ultimate British afternoon tea.
7. London Underground Poster
This beautifully minimalist poster of the London Underground will make any flat look chic, all the while reminding you to ‘mind the gap.’
8. Homesick United Kingdom Candle
This scented candle brings the UK to you, with notes of bergamot, Earl Gray tea, apple crumb, and more.
9. Made in the UK
The Brits know their style, from tweed to button-ups and trench coats. Level up your English fashion with any of these classic British outfitters:
- Anything from That British Tweed Company
- A trench coat from Aquascutum
- Classic womenswear from Boden
10. Sweet Treats
This sampler of iconic British candy bars will satisfy that sweet tooth.
What to read next:
Pin it for Later