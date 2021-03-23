The Top 12 Attractions on a Baseball Road Trip

From legendary stadiums like Fenway and Wrigley to illuminating historical landmarks, a baseball-themed road trip offers a truly unique—and fun—way to experience the sport. So hop in the car, catch a game, and immerse yourself in the “national pastime.” Here are 12 of the best events and attractions to plan your baseball road trip around:

1. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Cooperstown, NY

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is a dreamland offering days of excitement and enrichment. The climax is the Hall of Fame Gallery, where you can read the plaque of every single inductee. Nearby, Doubleday Field lures folks to sit in wonder in the grandstand. Add the magic of Main Street Cooperstown and some really good local beer, and you’ve got a perfect long weekend. It’s little off the beaten path, but nonetheless essential. You may want to visit before or after going to Boston.

2. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Kansas City, MO

At the must-visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, you’ll learn all about gifted players like Satchel Paige, Buck Leonard, Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, Jackie Robinson, and Hank Aaron. The highlight is a replica ballfield that’s home to statues of the absolute greats.

3. Field of Dreams

Dyersville, IA

The Field of Dreams has become a showplace for exhibition and special regular season games, but it came to fame as the place where the beloved movie of the same name was shot. There seems to be some spirit in the sky out here, where a baseball field was cut into farmland. Experience it for yourself: walk or play on the field, or even watch a game.

4. Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum

Baltimore, MD

At the Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum, you can visit the house where the mighty George Hermann Ruth was raised and take a tour through his life, learning more about his childhood, the famed “called shot” in the 1932 World Series, and his massive influence on baseball.

5. National Ballpark Museum

Denver, CO

Just up the street from Coors Field, the under-the-radar National Ballpark Museum has artifacts from multiple jewel box parks, including a chunk of Fenway Park’s Green Monster, chairs from former stadiums, and all sorts of game-worn jerseys.

6. Jackie Robinson Day

April 15, leaguewide

To commemorate the day Jackie Robinson made his major league debut and broke the color line, all of Major League Baseball honors him by having all on-field personnel wear Robinson’s jersey number, 42.

7. Opening Day

Late March or early April, Cincinnati

The Reds open each year at their home park. Accompanying that event is the pregame Findlay Market Parade, which has been going on for more than 100 years. Typically, a former Red or other notable baseball figure serves as grand marshal.

8. Patriot’s Day

Third Monday in April, Boston

This day marks the earliest battles of the American Revolutionary War, so the Commonwealth of Massachusetts celebrates with fun, festivities, and high spirits. The storied Boston Marathon passes right by Fenway Park and the Red Sox always play at home at 11am.

9. Old Timer’s Day

June, New York City

The Yankees bring back alumni to play a fun pre-game exhibition. If you ever wanted to see Wade Boggs get a crack at, say, Fritz Peterson, then this is the game for you.

10. Canada Day

July 1, Toronto

This day marks when Canada was effectively united as one country. Locals party and the Blue Jays usually play a home game.

11. MLB All-Star Game

Mid-July, leaguewide

The midsummer classic, as it’s known, actually happens just a couple weeks into summer, usually during the second week of July. The venue changes annually, with each team getting to host every 25-35 years. There are ancillary events held before the game, like the Home Run Derby.

12. Hall of Fame Weekend

July, Cooperstown, NY

Usually in late July, baseball legends and as many as 75,000 fans visit Cooperstown for the induction of the new class of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In addition to the induction ceremony, there are several other events over the weekend, including a parade.

Start planning your road trip today:

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use