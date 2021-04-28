The Best Day at Nationals Park

Let’s imagine you’re spending the evening at Nationals Park. Here’s how to maximize your DC experience before, during, and after the game.

10 Hours Before the First Pitch:

Start the day with a brisk walk on the Mount Vernon Trail. Do the three-mile up and back that starts at the north trailhead in Arlington, Virginia, and turns around at Arlington National Cemetery.

8 Hours Before the First Pitch:

After that nice start, drive up to the Mount Pleasant neighborhood to grab a late breakfast (or early lunch) at Elle. Chicken liver mousse toast, anyone?

6 Hours Before the First Pitch:

If you have a car, park it at your hotel, then make it a Metro day the rest of the way. Take Metro to the Federal Triangle (302 12th St. NW) or Smithsonian (12th St. at National Mall) station, then head to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Spend at least two hours here to take in the experience.

4 Hours Before the First Pitch:

Hop back on Metro and head down to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station (200 M St. SE). Walk the couple blocks east and one south to Bluejacket brewery. Get yourself a few beers here, and if you’re hungry, order some mussels at in-house restaurant Arsenal.

2 Hours Before the First Pitch:

Make an appearance at The Bullpen. Take some selfies with the statues at the Home Plate Gate, then wind back around to the Center Field Gate, where you’ll want to enter. When inside, head to Center Field Plaza, where you can lounge at a high-top table. Chat up some Nationals fans—they’re friendly folks.

During the Game:

Hit up one of the District Drafts stands for a local brew, then grab a bite from Chiko, which serves Korean-Chinese fusion dishes.

After the Game:

Take an Uber or Lyft to Adams Morgan, where you can pay a visit to Dan’s Café. Have a couple strong drinks before finishing the night at the famous Ben’s Chili Bowl. Eat two half-smokes for the true DC experience.

