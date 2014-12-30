The Best Scenic Drives in New Mexico

By Steven Horak, author of Moon New Mexico

There’s hardly a bad stretch of road in the state of New Mexico, but these recommended scenic drives through the Land of Enchantment are outstanding.

The Turquoise Trail Between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo © ID 164884034 © Tristan Brynildsen/Dreamstime.

Turquoise Trail

55 miles, 1.5 hours
From Albuquerque to Santa Fe, Highway 14 offers great vistas around every curve and ghost towns to break up the drive.

Jemez Mountain Trail

32 miles, 1 hour
Highway 4 through Jemez Springs to the Valles Caldera is especially good in fall, with yellow aspens highlighted against red rock.

U.S. 84

93 miles, 1 hour 45 minutes
North of Santa Fe, ascend through the red rocks of Abiquiu, then past the Brazos Cliffs near Tierra Amarilla.

La Frontera del Llano Scenic Byway

26 miles, 30 minutes
Highway 39 zigzags across the northeastern plains, from Roy to Abbott, with pronghorns and ruined homesteads along the way.

Highway 72

37 miles, 1 hour
This tiny road between Raton and Folsom soars over the bucolic Johnson Mesa.

U.S. 180

98 miles, 2 hours
From Silver City to Reserve, this highway passes largely through the Gila National Forest.

Sunspot Highway

17 miles, 30 minutes
Highway 6563 winds south from Cloudcroft to Sunspot National Solar Observatory, with White Sands visible below.

Historic Route 66

350 miles, 7 hours
Pieces of I-40 frontage road and more remote detours make up the decommissioned Mother Road, passing vintage Americana motels, diners, and more along the way.

map of New Mexico
New Mexico

Moon New Mexico

Moon New Mexico

by

From hiking sandstone canyons to chowing down on southwestern cuisine, fall under the spell of the Land of Enchantment with Moon New Mexico.


Moon Southwest Road Trip

Moon Southwest Road Trip

by

Wind-carved red rocks, brightly-painted adobe houses, and miles of open desert road: explore the beauty of the Southwest with Moon Southwest Road Trip.

