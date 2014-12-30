The Best Scenic Drives in New Mexico

There’s hardly a bad stretch of road in the state of New Mexico, but these recommended scenic drives through the Land of Enchantment are outstanding.

Turquoise Trail

55 miles, 1.5 hours

From Albuquerque to Santa Fe, Highway 14 offers great vistas around every curve and ghost towns to break up the drive.

Jemez Mountain Trail

32 miles, 1 hour

Highway 4 through Jemez Springs to the Valles Caldera is especially good in fall, with yellow aspens highlighted against red rock.

U.S. 84

93 miles, 1 hour 45 minutes

North of Santa Fe, ascend through the red rocks of Abiquiu, then past the Brazos Cliffs near Tierra Amarilla.

La Frontera del Llano Scenic Byway

26 miles, 30 minutes

Highway 39 zigzags across the northeastern plains, from Roy to Abbott, with pronghorns and ruined homesteads along the way.

Highway 72

37 miles, 1 hour

This tiny road between Raton and Folsom soars over the bucolic Johnson Mesa.

U.S. 180

98 miles, 2 hours

From Silver City to Reserve, this highway passes largely through the Gila National Forest.

Sunspot Highway

17 miles, 30 minutes

Highway 6563 winds south from Cloudcroft to Sunspot National Solar Observatory, with White Sands visible below.

Historic Route 66

350 miles, 7 hours

Pieces of I-40 frontage road and more remote detours make up the decommissioned Mother Road, passing vintage Americana motels, diners, and more along the way.