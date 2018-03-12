Pacific Coast Road Trip: Oregon in 5 Days

If you don’t have time to travel the entire Pacific Coast Highway, choosing a starting point in one of several travel hubs (Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or San Diego) and venturing out from there breaks the trip into easily-manageable chunks.

This five-day itinerary assumes you’ve started in Seattle and picks up there. Wherever your starting point, set your GPS for Astoria, where our explorations of coastal Oregon begin.

Day 1

Lake Quinault to Cannon Beach

(146 miles/236 kilometers, 3.5 hrs)

Get an early start, following US-101 south along Willapa Bay before taking four-mile Astoria Bridge across the Columbia River into Oregon.

Stop in Astoria for lunch before climbing the 164-step spiral staircase to the top of the Astoria Column for the perfect view of the Astoria Bridge. Check out the Columbia River Maritime Museum (one of the state’s best). Explore Fort Clatsop, the centerpiece of sprawling Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.

Continue past the little towns of Gearhart and Seaside before arriving at artsy Cannon Beach—home to impressive Haystack Rock. Check in at enchanting Stephanie Inn, then finish the evening with a fine meal and local craft beer.

Days 2-3

Excursion to Portland

(80 miles/128 kilometers, 1.5 hrs)

From Cannon Beach, you can continue south down the coast toward Newport, or head east on US-26 for an inland excursion to Portland.

Take two days to explore this unique city. Stop at famed Powell’s City of Books and enjoy a one-of-a-kind treat at Voodoo Doughnut. Sip tea in the Portland Japanese Garden (most authentic outside of Japan) and ramble along the manicured trails in Washington Park. Ride a bike along the banks of the Willamette River and drink some local craft beer before winding up downtown for dinner. End the day at the well-appointed Sentinel hotel. For more ideas on how to spend your time in Portland, Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip has a two-day itinerary included on page 94.

To return to where you left off at the coast, take US-26 west back to Cannon Beach. Or to save time, depart US-26 on OR-6 West straight to Tillamook (74 mi / 118 km / 1.5 hrs) and continue on US-101 South to Lincoln City, as described on Day 4.

Day 4

Cannon Beach to Newport

(125 miles/202 kilometers, 4 hrs)

Set out early from Cannon Beach for a morning packed with memorable views. Begin just south of town at Hug Point State Park before exploring the beautiful beaches at Oswald West State Park. Continue south to the Three Capes Scenic Route. Try to spot migrating whales from the Cape Meares scenic viewpoint. Farther on, follow the trail at Cape Lookout State Park through the forest. Or wander mammoth-sized dunes at Cape Kiwanda.

Back on US-101, drive south, past Tillamook to Lincoln City, a good stop for lunch. If you’re here during June or October, head to the beach to watch colorful soaring kites. Otherwise, continue south, making stops at Otter Crest Loop for 360-degree views of the coast and Devil’s Punchbowl, where sea and rock engage in an inconclusive battle.

Continue south to Newport, where you should bypass the tourist traps in favor of renowned Oregon Coast Aquarium, Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, and Yaquina Head Lighthouse. Head to quaint Nye Beach for dinner, followed by live music at Nana’s Irish Pub, and a stay at the literary-themed Sylvia Beach Hotel, where a lack of electronics promotes reading and great conversations.

Day 5

Newport to Gold Beach

(192 miles/310 kilometers, 4.5 hrs)

Fill up your tank and get back on the road, driving between the forested mountains of the Coast Range and the Pacific Ocean. Just past the historic Heceta Head lighthouse, spectacular windswept sand takes shape along the stretch of Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, which stretches 47 miles from Florence in the north to North Bend on the south. Stop at Old Town in Florence for a bite to eat. Then put on a pair of goggles to surf the dunes riding an ATV.

Continue for another 125 miles, passing Lakeside, North Bend, and Coos Bay. Stop for photo ops in Bandon, with its dramatic views of boulders, sea stacks, and Cape Blanco Light, the oldest lighthouse in Oregon.

Stop for the night in Gold Beach, reserving a room at Tu Tu Tun Lodge, set high above the Rogue River.

