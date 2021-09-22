9 Books to Inspire a USA Haunted Road Trip

A gorgeously written and atmospheric thriller following one woman's visit to a mountain arts retreat—where she soon finds herself in a race to survive (Robyn Harding). The Retreat is set in the Rocky Mountains, a location that not only offers towering landscapes and endless hiking trails, but also has plenty of spooky locations. On your Rocky Mountains road trip, be sure to make a stop at the place that inspired the terrifying Overlook Hotel from The Shining: the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. Today, the 140-room hotel is known for frequently landing on lists of America’s most haunted hotels. With ghostly guests like former owners Stanley and Flora, who plays her antique piano in the middle of the night, you're bound to have a ghoulishly good time.