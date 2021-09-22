9 Books to Inspire a USA Haunted Road Trip
Spooky season is coming up, and we’ve got some books to help you plan or inspire your next haunted road trip! From seeing the haunted LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans to some of the most famous and infamous gravesites—you’ll have everything you need to plan a Halloween trip this fall.
Where Are They Buried? (Revised and Updated)
by Tod Benoit
Where Are They Buried? has directed legions of fervent fans and multitudes of the morbidly curious to the graves, monuments, memorials, and tombstones of the nearly 500 celebrities and antiheroes included in the book. From literary legend Harper Lee to music superstar Frank Sinatra, find out where some of the most famous (and infamous!) people have been buried and plan your visit.
Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip
by Margaret Littman
Hop in the car and set off on an adventure along the Natchez Trace Parkway, from the country music capital all the way to the birthplace of jazz. As the final destination of the trip, New Orleans will satisfy your craving for the supernatural: take a walking ghost tour in the French Quarter to see the LaLaurie Mansion, wander an above-ground cemetery, and check in to a haunted hotel for the night.
Fright Favorites
by David J. Skal
by Turner Classic Movies
Turner Classic Movies presents a collection of monster greats, modern and classic horror, and family-friendly cinematic treats that capture the spirit of Halloween, complete with reviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and iconic images. From Dracula to Get Out, this book will provide ample inspiration to visit some of the most iconic halloween movie locations, like the Sonoma County setting of Hitchcock's The Birds or the Pasadena streets that served as Haddonfield, Illinois in Halloween.
The Retreat
by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
A gorgeously written and atmospheric thriller following one woman's visit to a mountain arts retreat—where she soon finds herself in a race to survive (Robyn Harding). The Retreat is set in the Rocky Mountains, a location that not only offers towering landscapes and endless hiking trails, but also has plenty of spooky locations. On your Rocky Mountains road trip, be sure to make a stop at the place that inspired the terrifying Overlook Hotel from The Shining: the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. Today, the 140-room hotel is known for frequently landing on lists of America’s most haunted hotels. With ghostly guests like former owners Stanley and Flora, who plays her antique piano in the middle of the night, you're bound to have a ghoulishly good time.
Moon Route 66 Road Trip
by Jessica Dunham
Moon Route 66 Road Trip reveals the ins and outs of this iconic highway, from sweeping prairies and retro roadside pit-stops to the stunning vistas of the Southwest. Stop at the Oatman (formerly Durlin) Hotel in Oatman, Arizona, which is home to some friendly ghosts (people have heard whispering and laughing throughout the empty rooms) or stop for a ghost tour in Albuquerque to investigate some of New Mexico's legends and hauntings for yourself.
Horrid
by Katrina Leno
From the author of You Must Not Miss comes a haunting contemporary horror novel that explores themes of mental illness, rage, and grief, twisted with spine-chilling elements of Stephen King and Agatha Christie. In Horrid, Jane and her mom move into a dilapidated old house in Maine. The book is filled with New England fall vibes and will inspire you to take a trip to New England's many haunted locations...if you dare.
Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip
by Allison Williams
Buckle up for the best of the PNW's breathtaking wilderness, eclectic cities, and quaint coastal towns with Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. As you pass though winding roads and drive through trees in the Pacific Northwest, make a stop at Northern State Mental Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. Established in 1909, this facility has had numerous ghost sightings and paranormal encounters.
Bloodless
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Vampire fans won't want to miss this one: In the latest installment of the #1 NYT bestselling series, FBI Agent Pendergast faces the strangest, most challenging puzzle of his career, when bodies—drained to the last drop of blood—begin appearing in Savannah, Georgia. Bloodless will inspire you to spend some time at the notoriously haunted city.
Case Files of the NYPD
by Bernard Whalen
by Philip Messing
by Robert Mladinich
True crime readers will enjoy a deep dive into this book before a trip to the Big Apple. “Characters galore, both good guys and gangsters, leap from the pages” (The New York Times) in this irresistible, authentic look at 175 years of true crime cases from the NYPD archives, packed with photos, artifacts and expert revelations.
