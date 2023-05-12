Locations in Maine: A Pronunciation Guide
Countless names for Maine cities, towns, villages, rivers, lakes, and streams have Native American origins; some are variations on French; and a few have German derivations. Below are some pronunciations to give you a leg up when requesting directions along the Maine coast.
Pronunciation 101: How to Say It Like a Local
|Arundel
|Uh-RUN-d’l
|Bangor
|BANG-gore
|Bremen
|BREE-m’n
|Calais
|CAL-us
|Castine
|Kass-TEEN
|Damariscotta
|dam-uh-riss-COTT-uh
|Harraseeket
|Hare-uh-SEEK-it
|Isle au Haut
|i’ll-a-HO, I’LL-a-ho (subject to plenty of dispute, depending on whether or not you live in the vicinity)
|Katahdin
|Kuh-TA-din
|Lubec
|Loo-BECK
|Machias
|Muh-CHIGH-us
|Matinicus
|Muh-TIN-i-cuss
|Medomak
|Muh-DOM-ick
|Megunticook
|Muh-GUN-tuh-cook
|Monhegan
|Mun-HE-gun
|Mount Desert
|Mount Duh-ZERT
|Narraguagus
|Nare-uh-GWAY-gus
|Naskeag
|NASS-keg
|Passagassawakeag
|Puh-sag-gus-uh-WAH-keg
|Passamaquoddy
|Pass-uh-muh-QUAD-dee
|Pemaquid
|PEM-a-kwid
|Saco
|SOCK-oh
|Schoodic
|SKOO-dick
|Steuben
|Stew-BEN
|Topsham
|TOPS-’m
|Wiscasset
|Wiss-CASS-it
|Woolwich
|WOOL-itch
