Locations in Maine: A Pronunciation Guide

Despite brief out-of-state interludes for college and grad school (and a stint as a ski bum),has never been able to resist the lure of her home state. She grew up on Maine's coast, spending much of each winter skiing in the western mountains. Her sense of wanderlust was ignited when she became a Registered Maine Whitewater Guide on the Kennebec River, which gave her a chance to explore the central and northern regions of the state.When she tired of her parents asking when she was going to get a "real job," Hilary drew on her writing skills and began seeking out editorial work. She started out editing pro ski tour publications, then became a managing editor for a food trade publication and a features editor for a daily newspaper. Now, she freelances professionally for national magazines, newspapers, and websites.Hilary never tires of exploring Maine, always seeking out the offbeat and quirky, and rarely resisting the invitation of a back road. To her husband's dismay, she inherited her grandmother's shopping gene and can't pass a used bookstore, artisans gallery, or antiques shop without browsing. She's equally curious about food and has never met a lobster she didn't like. Hilary still divides her year between the coast and the mountains, residing with her husband, Tom Nangle, and an oversized dog, both of whom share her passions for long walks and Maine-made ice cream.

