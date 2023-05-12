Go to Hachette Book Group home

Locations in Maine: A Pronunciation Guide

By Hilary Nangle, author of Moon Coastal Maine
A handpainted sign advertising live lobsters and fresh seafood for sale.
Photo © Chistopher Bellette/Dreamstime.com

Countless names for Maine cities, towns, villages, rivers, lakes, and streams have Native American origins; some are variations on French; and a few have German derivations. Below are some pronunciations to give you a leg up when requesting directions along the Maine coast.

Pronunciation 101: How to Say It Like a Local

ArundelUh-RUN-d’l
BangorBANG-gore
BremenBREE-m’n
CalaisCAL-us
CastineKass-TEEN
Damariscottadam-uh-riss-COTT-uh
HarraseeketHare-uh-SEEK-it
Isle au Hauti’ll-a-HO, I’LL-a-ho (subject to plenty of dispute, depending on whether or not you live in the vicinity)
KatahdinKuh-TA-din
LubecLoo-BECK
MachiasMuh-CHIGH-us
MatinicusMuh-TIN-i-cuss
MedomakMuh-DOM-ick
MegunticookMuh-GUN-tuh-cook
MonheganMun-HE-gun
Mount DesertMount Duh-ZERT
NarraguagusNare-uh-GWAY-gus
NaskeagNASS-keg
PassagassawakeagPuh-sag-gus-uh-WAH-keg
PassamaquoddyPass-uh-muh-QUAD-dee
PemaquidPEM-a-kwid
SacoSOCK-oh
SchoodicSKOO-dick
SteubenStew-BEN
TopshamTOPS-’m
WiscassetWiss-CASS-it
WoolwichWOOL-itch

Hilary Nangle

About the

Despite brief out-of-state interludes for college and grad school (and a stint as a ski bum), Hilary Nangle has never been able to resist the lure of her home state. She grew up on Maine's coast, spending much of each winter skiing in the western mountains. Her sense of wanderlust was ignited when she became a Registered Maine Whitewater Guide on the Kennebec River, which gave her a chance to explore the central and northern regions of the state.

When she tired of her parents asking when she was going to get a "real job," Hilary drew on her writing skills and began seeking out editorial work. She started out editing pro ski tour publications, then became a managing editor for a food trade publication and a features editor for a daily newspaper. Now, she freelances professionally for national magazines, newspapers, and websites.

Hilary never tires of exploring Maine, always seeking out the offbeat and quirky, and rarely resisting the invitation of a back road. To her husband's dismay, she inherited her grandmother's shopping gene and can't pass a used bookstore, artisans gallery, or antiques shop without browsing. She's equally curious about food and has never met a lobster she didn't like. Hilary still divides her year between the coast and the mountains, residing with her husband, Tom Nangle, and an oversized dog, both of whom share her passions for long walks and Maine-made ice cream.

Learn more about this

