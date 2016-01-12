Discover Quito, Ecuador’s Capital City

At 2,850 meters (9,350 ft) above sea level, Ecuador’s dramatic capital city is the second highest in the world after Bolivia’s La Paz. Built on the ashes of the northern Inca capital following the 1533 Spanish conquest, Quito is nestled in a valley surrounded by majestic Andean peaks, among them the restless Volcán Pichincha.

This spectacular backdrop adds to the joy of exploring the cobblestone streets, stately plazas, and lavish churches of Quito’s Old Town, one of the best-preserved colonial cities in Latin America and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Amid the spires and cupolas, rows of pastel-colored houses with flower-decked wrought-iron balconies sit beside lovingly restored mansions with tranquil inner courtyards. Looking further back in time, museums provide fascinating insights into Ecuador’s pre-Columbian ancestral cultures, some dating back to 4000 BC. The vibrant, living city is as intriguing as its rich history. Stop at a sidewalk café and watch formally dressed Quiteños hurrying to work alongside shoe shiners, street vendors, and indigenous women in traditional dress.

A short hop from Old Town are the modern streets and shining office blocks of New Town, where some of the country’s best hotels, restaurants, and nightlife are found. Historically known for its conservative values, these days Quito is home to Ecuador’s most vibrant alternative music, art, and theater scene. Relief from the city noise can be found in the welcome green spaces of the capital’s well-kept parks.

Despite its proximity to the equator, Quito is spared the oppressive heat of the lowlands by its altitude. Locals are fond of saying that their city gives you four seasons in one day—a statement supported by the spring-like mornings, summery afternoons, autumnal evenings, and wintry nights. The Quiteños themselves are welcoming, helpful, and speak a beautifully clear Spanish, great for visitors who are practicing their language skills.

For many tourists, Quito is simply a convenient launching point for travel to the Galápagos Islands or the Amazon, but it’s worth devoting at least a couple of days to exploring this captivating city in its own right.

What to See in Quito

Plaza Grande: Find a quiet bench alongside Quiteño elders in the heart of Old Town to watch city life swirl past, surrounded by lily-filled flower beds, elegant colonial architecture, and magnificent mountain scenery.

La Compañía: The epitome of golden grandeur, this extravagant chapel is the most dazzling of Quito’s many beautiful churches.

La Casa de Alabado: Learn about Ecuador’s ancient indigenous cultures at this museum, with beautifully arranged exhibits of pre-Columbian artifacts and fascinating displays on the underworld and shamanism.

La Basílica del Voto Nacional: With its mystical animal gargoyles, the country’s tallest church is a striking sight. Even more spectacular is the condor’s-eye view of the historical district from the spire, for those who dare to make the climb.

Mindo: A world-class birding and ecotourism destination, this village nestled in the cloud forest is heaven for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Maquipucuna Biological Reserve: Protecting over 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) of pristine rainforest in the heart of one of the earth’s top five biodiversity hot spots, this is the best place in the world to see the Andean or spectacled bear.

Climate

Quito is famed for its spring-like climate, with daytime temperatures usually 10-22°C (50-72°F), though a sunny day can feel hotter. Mornings tend to be chilly, but it can heat up considerably around midday. Temperatures drop quickly on rainy afternoons and in the evenings, with nighttime as low as 7°C (45°F). There is generally more sun in the mornings, so sightseeing early is a good idea. Locals say that the city can experience all four seasons in a single day, and that isn’t far off the mark. The two rainy seasons are February-April and, to a lesser extent, October-November.

Even on a sunny day, Andean people are much more formal in dress than their coastal counterparts. Long shorts with a T-shirt is fine, but skimpy clothes should be avoided. The weather can change suddenly, so bring lots of layers and a light waterproof jacket. Jeans, a T-shirt, and a light sweater are usually fine for the daytime, but you’ll want to add a jacket for the evening. Closed shoes rather than sandals are recommended. Don’t underestimate the strength of the equatorial sun, and wear sunscreen, even on a cloudy day.

Bear in mind that the elevation may leave you breathless and lightheaded. Dizzy spells, stomach upsets, insomnia, headaches, and fatigue can also occur. It is best not to overexert yourself and to minimize caffeine and alcohol in favor of plenty of water and light food, at least for the first couple of days.

Pin in for Later