The Best Places to Travel by Month

The following is excerpted from Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe.

Where to Go in January

Nice weather from Central America to Tierra del Fuego (except the Amazon, Andes, and Ecuador), the Caribbean, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa (except the Indian Ocean). Avoid the Indian Ocean (heavy rains and cyclones), Indonesia, and northern Australia (rain and heat), and the countries of the Northern Hemisphere (cold).

Sun and sand:

Africa: Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Namibia, South Africa, Senegal, Togo

Middle East: Dubai, Oman

Asia: Cambodia, India, Maldives, Philippines, Sri Lanka (except east coast), Thailand, Vietnam (south)

Oceania: Australia (except northern), Tasmania, New Zealand

Americas: Caribbean, Argentina (except Patagonia), Belize, Brazil, Chile (Central and North), Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

The great outdoors:

Middle East: Dubai, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Oman

Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo

Asia: Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka (except the east coast), Thailand, Vietnam (southern and central)

Oceania: South Australia, New Zealand

Americas: Argentina (south), Belize, Brazil (except Amazonia), Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Louisiana, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

Ski vacation:

Europe: France, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Turkey

Africa: Morocco

Americas: Canada, Northern United States Asia: Japan

Where to Go in February

Favorable weather in Central and Latin America (except Amazonia, Altiplano, and Ecuador), in the Caribbean, India and most other countries in Southeast Asia, and Africa. Avoid the Indian Ocean (rainfall and risk of cyclones), Indonesia and northern Australia (rains and stifling heat), and the countries of the Northern Hemisphere (cold).

Sun and sand:

Africa: Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Namibia, South Africa, Senegal, Togo

Middle East: Dubai, Oman

Asia: Cambodia, India, Maldives, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam (south)

Oceania: South Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, French Polynesia (Marquesas)

Americas: Antilles, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile (center), Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Hawaii, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

The great outdoors:

Middle East: Dubai, Egypt, Israel, Jordan

Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo

Asia: Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam (southern and central)

Oceania: South Australia, New Zealand

Americas: Argentina (south), Belize, Brazil (except Amazonia), Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Louisiana, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

Ski vacation:

Europe: France, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Turkey

Africa: Morocco

Americas: Canada, United States

Where to Go in March

Favorable weather in Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, India and most of Southeast Asia, and Africa. Avoid the Indian Ocean (rain), Indonesia and northern Australia (rain and heat), and the countries of the Northern Hemisphere (cold).

Sun and sand:

Africa: South Africa, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Senegal

Middle East: Israel (Red Sea), Dubai, Oman

Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, India, Maldives, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam (south)

Oceania: Australia (west)

Americas: Caribbean, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia (Caribbean), Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

The great outdoors:

Middle East: Egypt, Dubai, Israel, Oman

Africa: South Africa, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Senegal

Asia: Cambodia, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam (south and center)

Oceania: South Australia, New Zealand

Americas: Caribbean, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Louisiana, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

Ski vacation:

Europe: Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland

Americas: Canada

Where to Go in April

Favorable weather in Central and Latin America (with some exceptions), the Caribbean, Africa (except East), the Maghreb, and the Asian countries still spared by the heat wave, as well as southern Europe and Oceania. Avoid East Africa (rains) and the Amazon. It’s getting hot in India, Thailand, and southern Vietnam.

Sun and sand:

Africa: South Africa, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Senegal, Seychelles

Middle East: Dubai, Israel (Red Sea)

Asia: Brunei, India, Malaysia (east coast), Maldives, Philippines, Sri Lanka (east coast)

Oceania: New Caledonia, French Polynesia

Americas: Antilles, Argentina (north), Belize, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

The great outdoors:

Europe: Cyprus, Spain (Castile, Andalusia), Greece, Italy (south and Sicily), Malta, Portugal, Turkey

Middle East: Dubai, Israel, Jordan

Africa: Algeria, South Africa, Madagascar, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia: China (central and north), South Korea, India (Calcutta), Japan, Uzbekistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam

Oceania: New Caledonia, New Zealand (south)

Americas: Antilles, Argentina (north), Belize, Bolivia, Brazil (except Amazonia), Chile (central and north), Costa Rica, Cuba, United States (Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana), Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Martinique, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic

Ski vacation:

Europe: Germany, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland

Americas: Canada

Where to Go in May

Good weather for visits to Europe and the Americas, except in the extreme south (Patagonia), as well as in China and Japan. A nice time to go swim- ming and on walks in the Maghreb countries and South Africa. High heat in India, Southeast Asia, and Central Africa. Rainy season in Kenya and Tanzania.

Sun and sand:

Europe: Cyprus, Crete, Malta, Turkey (south)

Africa: South Africa (Durban region), Algeria, Cape Verde, Gambia, Morocco, Madagascar (west), Mauritius, Réunion, Senegal, Seychelles, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia (east), Sri Lanka (north and east)

Oceania: Australia (north), New Caledonia, French Polynesia Americas: Brazil (Rio region), Florida, Hawaii, St. Martin

Ski vacation:

Europe: Albania, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Madeira, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Kingdom United Kingdom, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Middle East: Dubai, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon

Africa: South Africa, Algeria, Gambia, Madagascar, Morocco, Namibia, Réunion, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia: Bali, China (except South), South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, Tibet

Oceania: Australia, French Polynesia

Americas: Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hawaii, Mexico, Paraguay, Quebec, Venezuela

Where to Go in June

The best season for the Mediterranean basin. Pleasant climate in Europe, North America, northern China, and Japan. Sunny weather in southern Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands, northern Australia, and Indonesia. Monsoon season in India and Southeast Asia, and high temperatures in Central Africa and the Middle East. Rains in Kenya. Cool weather and rain (or snow) in Chile, Argentina, and the Andes.

Sun and sand:

Europe: Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Crete, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Madeira, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Turkey, Ukraine Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Morocco, Madagascar, Mauritius, Réunion, Seychelles, Tanzania, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka (north and east) Oceania: North Australia, French Polynesia

Americas: Brazil (Rio region), Florida, Hawaii

Ski vacation:

Europe: Albania, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine

Middle East: Israel, Lebanon

Africa: South Africa, Algeria, Cape Verde, Namibia, Réunion, Tanzania

Asia: Bali, North China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Tibet Oceania: Australia (north), French Polynesia

Americas: Bolivia (except the Andes), Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, United States, Hawaii, Peru (Altiplano), Quebec

Where to Go in July

Good weather throughout Europe, though it can be scorching hot around the Mediterranean basin. Favorable conditions in America, except for southern states, as well as in Mongolia and Indonesia. Monsoon season in India and Southeast Asia. Muggy and rainy in the Antilles and the Caribbean. Cold weather in Argentina, Chile, and New Zealand. Overwhelming heat in the Maghreb and the Middle East.

Sun and sand:

Europe: Albania, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Crete, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Turkey, Ukraine (Black Sea) Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Madagascar (west), Mauritius, Réunion, Seychelles, Tanzania, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka (north and east) Oceania: North Australia, French Polynesia (Tahiti, Leeward Islands)

Americas: Brazil (Rio region), United States (California, Hawaii)

The great outdoors:

Europe: Albania, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Madeira, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

Africa: South Africa, Cape Verde, Namibia, Réunion, Tanzania

Asia: Bali, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tibet

Oceania: North Australia, French Polynesia

Americas: Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, United States (Alaska, California, avoid the South), Peru (Altiplano), Quebec

Ski vacation:

Americas: Argentina, Chile Oceania: New Zealand

Where to Go in August

Good weather in Europe, North America, Mongolia, Indonesia, and Polynesia. The best time to visit the Amazon. Monsoon season in India and Southeast Asia. Risk of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Caribbean and Mexico. Cold weather in New Zealand. Overwhelming heat in the Maghreb and the Middle East.

Sun and sand:

Europe: Albania, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Crete, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Turkey, Ukraine (Black Sea) Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Madagascar (west), Morocco, Mauritius, Réunion, Seychelles, Tanzania, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, Indonesia, Malaysia (east), Sri Lanka (north and east)

Oceania: North Australia, French Polynesia

Americas: Brazil (northeast), United States (California, Hawaii), Guyana

The great outdoors:

Europe: Albania, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Madeira, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

Africa: South Africa, Cape Verde, Namibia, Réunion, Tanzania

Asia: Bali, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tibet

Oceania: Australia (desert and north), French Polynesia Americas: Bolivia, Brazil (Amazon), Canada (Quebec), Ecuador, United States (Alaska, California, avoid the South), Guyana, Paraguay, Peru

Ski vacation:

Americas: Argentina, Chile

Oceania: New Zealand

Where to Go in September

Beautiful weather lingers in the Northern Hemisphere and the Mediterranean basin. Favorable climate in Indonesia, China, and North Australia. Best time to visit the Amazon. Monsoons in India and Southeast Asia. Tropical storm and hurricane risks in the Antilles, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Sun and sand:

Europe: Albania, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Crete, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Turkey

Africa: Algeria, Kenya, Madagascar (west), Morocco, Mauritius, Réunion, Seychelles, Tanzania, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, Indonesia, Sri Lanka (north and east)

Oceania: North Australia, French Polynesia

Americas: Brazil (Nordeste), United States (California, Hawaii), Guyana

The great outdoors:

Europe: Albania, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Madeira, Malta, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Africa: Algeria, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, South Africa, Réunion, Tanzania

Middle East: Israel, Jordan, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, China, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Tibet

Oceania: Australia (desert and north), New Caledonia, French Polynesia

Americas: Bolivia, Brazil (Amazonia), California, Canada, Ecuador, United States (except the South), Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Quebec

Where to Go in October

More beautiful days in the Mediterranean basin, Turkey, and the Maghreb. Favorable climate in the Middle East, Senegal, Indonesia, China, and northern Australia. Best time to visit Madagascar, southern Africa, and northeastern Brazil. Late monsoon season in southern India and Southeast Asia. Tropical storm and hurricane risks and abundant rainfall over the Antilles and the Caribbean.

Sun and sand:

Europe: Cyprus, Crete

Africa: Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Mauritius, Réunion, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: Bali

Oceania: Australia (north), New Caledonia, French Polynesia Americas: Brazil (Nordeste), California, Guyana, Uruguay

The great outdoors:

Europe: Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Spain, Italy (south), Madeira, Malta, Portugal, Turkey

Africa: South Africa, Algeria, Cape Verde, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Namibia, Réunion, Tanzania, Tunisia

Middle East: Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon

Asia: Bali, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, Nepal, Tibet, Vietnam (north)

Oceania: Australia, New Caledonia, French Polynesia. Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil (Nordeste and Amazonia), Chile (central and north), Ecuador, United States (California), Guyana, Mexico, Peru

Where to Go in November

A good season to discover Africa and South America, and also the Middle East. The weather is becoming more temperate in Australia and Southeast Asia, except for a few places where rains are still abundant (monsoon tides). Cold weather and rains over northern and eastern Europe, as well as Canada. Unfavorable climate in northern China and Mongolia.

Sun and sand:

Africa: South Africa, Benin, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, Madagascar (east coast), Mauritius, Réunion, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo

Middle East: Dubai, Israel

Asia: India (except southeast), Thailand, Vietnam (north) Oceania: Australia, New Caledonia

Americas: Brazil, Florida, Guyana, Mexico, Uruguay

The great outdoors:

Europe: Andalusia, Cyprus, Crete, Italy (south)

Africa: South Africa, Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Namibia, Réunion, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia

Middle East: Dubai, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon

Asia: China (except north), Hong Kong, India (except southeast), Laos, Macao, Singapore, Nepal, Taiwan, Vietnam

Oceania: Australia (except desert), New Caledonia, New Zealand

Americas: Argentina, Brazil, California, Chile, Costa Rica, Florida, Guyana, Louisiana, Mexico, Peru

Where to Go in December

A good time to discover Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, and South America. Cold weather and rains over Europe and North America. Unfavorable climate in northern China and Mongolia. Rain in the Seychelles.

Sun and sand:

Africa: South Africa, Benin, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Mauritius, Réunion, Senegal, Togo

Middle East: Dubai

Asia: Cambodia, Hong Kong, India (except southeast and far south), Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam

Oceania: Australia, New Caledonia, New Zealand

Americas: Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela

The great outdoors:

Africa: South Africa, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Namibia, Niger, Réunion, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo

Middle East: Dubai, Egypt, Oman

Asia: Cambodia, China (south), Hong Kong, India, Laos, Macau, Myanmar, Singapore, Nepal, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Oceania: Australia (except desert), New Caledonia, New Zealand

Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Florida, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

Ski vacation:

Europe: France, Germany, Austria, Italy (Alps), Norway, Sweden, Switzerland

Americas: Canada, northern United States

