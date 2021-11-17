USA Travel Bucket List: Top 3 Things To Do in Every State

Welcome to the USA: a big, beautiful, diverse, and complicated country. Experiencing the best of the United States can inspire, change perspectives, transform—and hopefully encourage us all to keep contributing to making this country’s great experiment a success. Ready to begin your bucket list adventure? Start here with our picks for the top three things to do in each state (plus D.C. and Puerto Rico), organized by region.

West Coast Bucket List

Alaska

Soaring over Denali National Park on a flightseeing plane

Marveling at massive glaciers

Getting a glimpse of charismatic bears

California

Admiring the waterfalls and granite slabs of Yosemite National Park

Catching views of the Golden Gate Bridge

Soaking up the sun on Southern California beaches

Oregon

Hanging out in Portland

Gazing over Crater Lake

Road tripping along the Columbia River Gorge

Washington

Gaping at Mount Rainier’s towering volcanic peak

Perusing Pike Place Market

Hiking through primordial rain forest in Olympic National Park

Southwest Bucket List

Arizona

Looking out over the Grand Canyon

Exploring Red Rock Country

Taking a scenic drive through Monument Valley

Nevada

Getting dazzled by Las Vegas glitz

Skiing down powdered slopes in Tahoe

Marveling at 4,000-year-old trees in Great Basin National Park

New Mexico

Wandering Taos Pueblo

Floating in a balloon above Albuquerque

Caving in Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Texas

Jamming in Austin, the “Live Music Capital of the World”

Getting off the grid in Big Bend National Park

Browsing San Antonio’s Market Square

Utah

Taking in the views at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks

Hiking among the hoodoos at Bryce Canyon National Park

Roaming dinosaur country at Dinosaur National Monument

Rocky Mountains Bucket List

Colorado

Driving and hiking Rocky Mountain National Park

Carving fresh powder in Vail

Sampling craft brews in Denver

Idaho

Feeling out of this world at Craters of the Moon National Monument

Taking a summer getaway to Coeur d’Alene

Going on an outdoor adventure in the Sawtooths

Montana

Hiking in Glacier National Park

Learning about Blackfeet culture in Browning

Taking a ranch vacation

Wyoming

Watching Old Faithful erupt at Yellowstone National Park

Spotting bison in Yellowstone

Catching views of Mormon Row against the Tetons in Grand Teton National Park

Great Plains Bucket List

Iowa

Pondering Effigy Mounds National Monument

Savoring the food creations at the Iowa State Fair

Walking onto the Field of Dreams

Kansas

Remembering the fight for equal rights at Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site

Wandering through prairieland at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve

Imagining the bottom of the ocean in Western Kansas

Missouri

Digging into a plate of Kansas City barbecue

Riding to the top of Gateway Arch

Weekending at Lake of the Ozarks

Nebraska

Witnessing sandhill crane season

Visiting Carhenge

Tanking down a Nebraska river

North Dakota

Soaking in the Badlands views at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Enjoying Fargo (with or without a woodchipper)

Standing knee-high to a buffalo at the World’s Largest Buffalo Monument

Oklahoma

Gaining insight into Cherokee history at the Cherokee Heritage Center

Remembering America’s Black Wall Street at Greenwood Cultural Center

Getting kitschy along Route 66

South Dakota

Watching the changing colors of Badlands National Park

Browsing Native American art at Red Cloud Heritage Center

Finding vast views and big skies at Custer State Park

Great Lakes Bucket List

Illinois

Admiring the Chicago skyline

Looking for Abraham Lincoln

Climbing the Cahokia Mounds

Indiana

Climbing mountains of sand in Indiana Dunes National Park

Strolling and visiting the museums along Indianapolis’s Canal Walk

Watching cars race by at the Indy 500

Michigan

Cruising the Motor City

Tasting wine in and around Traverse City

Marveling at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Minnesota

Paddling the Boundary Waters Canoe Area

Visiting the Walker Art Center and Sculpture Garden

Experiencing Life in the Skyways in the Twin Cities

Ohio

Riding the coasters at Cedar Point

Slowing down in Amish Country

Hiking and biking Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Wisconsin

Getting out on the water

Saying “cheese” in America’s Dairyland

Rooting for the Green Bay Packers

New England Bucket List

Connecticut

Paddling the Thimble Islands

Listening to tales of the sea at Mystic Seaport Museum

Walking through a re-created village at Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center

Maine

Venturing into Acadia National Park

Feasting on lobster

Spotting lighthouses

Massachusetts

Following the Freedom Trail

Getting outdoors at Cape Cod National Seashore

Soaking up art at world-class museums

New Hampshire

Summiting the highest peak in the White Mountains

Cruising Lake Winnipesaukee

Visiting Flume Gorge

Rhode Island

Wandering the Cliff Walk in Newport

Getting Artsy in Providence and beyond

Enjoying beaches across the state

Vermont

Watching fall foliage light up the hills

Skiing and snowboarding in the Green Mountains

Tasting Vermont’s artisanal cheese

Mid-Atlantic Bucket List

Delaware

Relaxing in the sun at Delaware Seashore State Park

Wandering through historic Lewes

Feasting your eyes on American decorative arts at Winterthur Museum & Country Estate

Maryland

Strolling the sights of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Sailing around Historic Annapolis

Spotting wild ponies on Assateague Island

New Jersey

Beach-hopping on the Jersey Shore

Meditating on U.S. History at Liberty State Park

Touring the Garden State’s best gardens

New York

Gazing up at (or down on) the NYC skyline

Hiking the Adirondacks

Feeling the mist of Niagara Falls

Pennsylvania

Following in the founders’ footsteps

Running up the “Rocky steps” and visiting the museums of Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Riding the inclines up Mount Washington

Virginia

Going back in time in Colonial Williamsburg

Taking a road trip on Skyline Drive

Visiting presidential homes

Washington DC

Devoting an entire day to the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Being spoiled for choice among the Smithsonian Museums

Viewing the Lincoln Memorial at night

West Virginia

Appreciating West Virginia’s beauty at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Learning about Civil War History at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Climbing for a view at Seneca Rocks

U.S. Islands Bucket List

Hawaii

Watching the sun rise or set from Haleakala

Diving and snorkeling Hawaii’s best reefs

Seeing lava glow at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Puerto Rico

Strolling Viejo San Juan

Diving deep into El Yunque National Forest

Soaking up the sun and surf

Southern Bucket List

Alabama

Seeing how the past informs the present at the Legacy Museum

Celebrating the “Father of the Blues” at the W. C. Handy Birthplace, Museum, and Library

Digging your toes into the sugar-white sand at Gulf Shores Public Beach

Arkansas

Conjuring the bravery of the Little Rock Nine at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Soaking in Hot Springs at Hot Springs National Park

Mining for diamonds in Crater of Diamonds State Park

Florida

Snorkeling in tropical waters at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Kayaking through wetlands in Everglades National Park

Getting a taste of Cuba on Calle Ocho

Georgia

Celebrating a Civil Rights luminary at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site

Wandering hauntingly beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery

Glimpsing wild horses on Cumberland Island National Seashore

Kentucky

Having a mint julep at the Kentucky Derby

Spelunking at Mammoth Cave National Park

Tasting the Kentucky spirit along the Bourbon Trail

Louisiana

Soaking up New Orleans music heritage

Searching for gators on a swamp tour

Confronting the legacy of slavery at Whitney Plantation

Mississippi

Journeying into the blues on the Mississippi Blues Trail

Imagining life 2,000 years ago at Bynum Mounds

Craftmaking at the Bill Waller Mississippi Craft Center

North Carolina

Hiking and driving Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Taking a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Escaping to the Outer Banks

South Carolina

Admiring the view from Charleston’s historic Battery

Learning about Gullah history and culture at the Penn Center

Walking beneath the world’s tallest forest canopy at Congaree National Park

Tennessee

Hiking and driving Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Honoring the Civil Rights Movement

Jamming to live music in Memphis and Nashville

