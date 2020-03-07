Santorini (pop. 15,000) is even more beautiful than you’ve imagined, with strange red rock formations rising dramatically out of the sea, whitewashed blue-domed villages precariously perched on the island’s edge, the depressed caldera, a smattering of colorful beaches, those glowing sunsets, and sprawling archaeological sites. If you’re on a honeymoon or romantic getaway—or just exploring solo—here’s how to spend a weekend in Santorini:

Day One

There are a few moments in life worth splurging on, and getting a room in Oia or Imerovigli with a view of the caldera is one of them. An entire day can (should) be spent lounging poolside and marveling at the view. I have few other recommendations for you on this day: just relax, enjoy the view, and swim in the pool. When you feel the need to stretch your legs:

Go for a walk in Oia, stopping at Kyrkos Art Gallery or the Musical Instrument Museum.

Head to Fira and walk the 600 Stairs to Fira Skala for a picturesque view of boats bobbing in the sea, then take the Santorini Cable Car back up the hillside.

Have dinner in Fira at the eccentric Koukoumavlos (or slink back into your hotel and order room service).

Day Two

An early morning can be spent quietly walking around Oia, before driving to the island’s center to visit archaeological ruins, visit some of Santorini’s finest wineries, and catch the sunset from a Venetian castle.

Wake up early in the morning to stroll through Oia (mostly uninterrupted). Return to your hotel for breakfast.

Head to Ancient Akrotiri for a walk through Santorini’s answer to Pompeii.

Stop for lunch at Metaxi Mas in Exo Gonia for cuisine that’s a mix of Crete and Santorini.

Fortified, visit at least two of the area’s wineries, starting with Artemis Karamolegos. Make sure to sample assytriko and vinsanto.

Drive up to nearby Pyrgos for an evening stroll. Afterward, catch the sunset from the top of the village at Pyrgos Kastelli.

Stay in Pyrgos for a fantastic dinner at Selene.

