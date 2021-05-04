10 Epic Waterfall Hikes in the US
The US is gifted with an abundance of gorgeous waterfall hikes. From Latourell Falls Loop in Oregon to Wailua Falls in Hawaii, here’s some of our favorite ones!
Wyoming, Upper Falls and Lower Falls
Yellowstone, Prominent points allow visitors to gape down to the Yellowstone River far below and the Upper and Lower Falls plunging over their precipices. Inspiration Point has accessible overlooks, Artist Point takes in the classic canyon view, and trails with steep stairways climb down to other viewing platforms.
Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton
by Becky Lomax
Whether you're stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton.
California, Upper Yosemite Falls
At 2,425 feet, Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in North America. That’s why hundreds of park visitors hike this strenuous trail every day in the spring and summer. There’s no feeling quite like standing at the waterfall’s brink and realizing you’ve conquered a landmark of this magnitude.
Moon California Hiking
by Tom Stienstra
by Ann Marie Brown
Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and head out to discover the best hiking trails in the Golden State with Moon California Hiking.
Oregon, Latourell Falls Loop
This breezy loop crescendos at one of the most photographed waterfalls in the Gorge, set against a backdrop of columnar basalt pillars.
Moon Oregon Hiking
by Matt Wastradowski
Misty ancient forests, rugged high deserts, and black sand beaches: wherever you turn in Oregon, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Oregon Hiking.
Washington, Snoqualmie Falls
You can see Snoqualmie Falls’ dramatic 270-foot plunge just a few steps beyond the Salish Lodge, but the 0.7-mile walk from this upper viewing area to the Snoqualmie River greatly enhances your visit.The trail is wide, steep, and lined with salmonberries, elderberries, sword ferns, vine maple, and other flora.
Moon Washington Hiking
by Craig Hill
Craggy coastal cliffs, towering active volcanoes, and cascading waterfalls: wherever you turn in Washington, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Washington Hiking.
New Hampshire, Arethusa Falls
A trip to the Whites wouldn’t be complete without gawking at the towering wonder that is Arethusa Falls. At nearly 200 feet tall, this silvery cascade tumbles down a sheer cliff face right in the heart of Crawford Notch State Park. The direct-access route, the Arethusa Falls Trail, is popular during all seasons—even winter, when ice climbers tempt fate by scaling the frozen falls.
Moon New England Hiking
by Moon Travel Guides
by Kelsey Perrett
by Miles Howard
Discover local adventures in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut with Moon New England Hiking.
Tennessee, Fall Hollow Waterfall
This path path leads to a wooden bridge and platform about halfway down the falls with a simple bench where you can sit and take in the sights and sounds of the waterfall. In the late summer butterflies flitter around like a scene from a Disney movie. This is easily one of the prettiest places on the Tennessee section of the Trace and a great spot for a picnic.
Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip
by Margaret Littman
Hop in the car and set off on an adventure along the Natchez Trace Parkway, from the country music capital to the birthplace of jazz.
Michigan, Bond Falls
Bond Falls is one of the most spectacular falls in the Upper Peninsula, despite being overdeveloped with walkways and viewing platforms
Moon Michigan's Upper Peninsula
by Paul Vachon
Make the most of the natural beauty and adventurous spirit of the “U.P.,” from vast aquamarine waters to charming upland townships, with Moon Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
North Carolina, Looking Glass Falls
Looking Glass Falls is both kid-friendly and wheelchair accessible (at least to the upper overlook); that and its proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway make it the perfect quickie waterfall. There are a number of beautiful waterfalls in North Carolina, and this is one the best.
Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip
by Jason Frye
From the sprawling green countryside of Shenandoah to the mists rising over the Great Smoky Mountains, endless adventure and beauty await along America’s most scenic highway.
Colorado, Rifle Falls State Park
First impressions at Rifle Falls State Park are not very striking, but if you explore a little, you’ll find a triple waterfall and caves riddling the limestone cliffs behind the falls. This is a unique destination, with more to offer than the arid canyon and red cliffs initially indicate.
Moon Colorado Camping
by Joshua Berman
Find your perfect campsite in the Centennial State with Moon Colorado Camping.
Hawaii, Wailua Falls
This side-of-the-road star captures a lot of attention with its 80-foot (24-m) drop and plunge pool along the Road to Hana. It’s also in the middle of Hana’s vibrant rainforest, making it seem otherworldly.
Moon Maui
by Greg Archer
Endless stretches of golden sand, legendary surf, and epic outdoor experiences: Discover the true spirit of aloha with Moon Maui.
