Best Oregon Hiking Trails by Season

Matt Wastradowski

The secret’s out: Oregon is a hiker’s heaven. What makes it such a magical destination for the trail-bound is its surprising diversity of terrain. Get a pen and paper ready because here are some of the best Oregon hikes by season.

Spring Hikes

Landscape view of the beach at Cape Lookout on the Oregon Coast.
Cape Lookout. Photo © Deebrowning/Dreamstime.com.

▪ Tom McCall Point Trail

Each spring, wildflowers dot the meadows leading to the summit of McCall Point, which affords views of Mount Hood and Mount Adams.

▪ Cape Lookout

Spy migrating gray whales from one of the best whale-watching spots along the Oregon Coast.

▪ Lower Table Rock

Hike to the pancake-flat summit of Lower Table Rock and admire its seasonal vernal pools and colorful wildflower displays before the summer heat arrives.

Summer Hikes

eep blue lake inside a volcano with a stunning reflection of Wizard Island. Crater Lake National Park.
Wizard Island & Crater Lake National Park. Photo © Pierre Leclerc/Dreamstime.com.

▪ Opal Pool and Jawbone Flats Loop

Follow this trail to a popular swimming hole and an old mining camp.

▪ Cleetwood Cove and Wizard Island

This two-parter is only accessible in summer, when you can take a trail down to Crater Lake’s shore and trail down to Crater Lake’s shore and then boat to a volcanic cinder cone for a hike to its summit.

▪ Sky Lakes Basin via Cold Springs Trail

Hike to some of the region’s most popular swimming holes.

Fall Hikes

Crooked river from Misery Ridge in Smith Rock Park, Oregon
Misery Ridge Trail in Smith Rock. Photo © Maria Luisa Lopez Estivill/Dreamstime.com

▪ Trail of Ten Falls

This trail’s 10 waterfalls are even more impressive alongside vivid fall foliage displays.

▪ Bagby Hot Springs

With temperatures cooling and crowds dissipating, early fall is an ideal time to hike through old-growth forest to enjoy a soak in Oregon’s most popular hot springs.

▪ Misery Ridge-River Trail Loop

After the summer crowds have simmered down at Smith Rock, enjoy a sunny hike up to one of the best viewpoints in Central Oregon.

Winter Hikes

View from Pittock Mansion in the winter.
View from the Pittock Mansion in the winter. Photo © Ravina Schneider.

▪ Lower Macleay Trail to Pittock Mansion

When the region’s most popular hikes are socked in with snow and ice, this hike remains accessible, delivers a hearty workout, and offers stellar views of the downtown Portland skyline.

▪ Mosier Plateau

The Mosier Plateau’s low elevation makes it a good winter hiking destination, and you also have a solid chance of spotting bald eagles overhead.

▪ Cape Falcon

Hike out to a windswept bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where you might see migrating gray whales.

Moon Oregon Hiking

Moon Oregon Hiking

by

Misty ancient forests, rugged high deserts, and black sand beaches: wherever you turn in Oregon, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Oregon Hiking

 

What to read next:

Hall of Mosses in Olympic National Park with green scenery and a light shining

Best Hikes in Washington by Season

Great Places to See Colorado Wildflowers

cluster of pink and purple lupine

Atlantic Canada’s Wildflowers and Other Plants

Pin it for Later

pin graphic that reads: Best oregon hiking trails by season.