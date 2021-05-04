Best Oregon Hiking Trails by Season

The secret’s out: Oregon is a hiker’s heaven. What makes it such a magical destination for the trail-bound is its surprising diversity of terrain. Get a pen and paper ready because here are some of the best Oregon hikes by season.

Spring Hikes

▪ Tom McCall Point Trail

Each spring, wildflowers dot the meadows leading to the summit of McCall Point, which affords views of Mount Hood and Mount Adams.

▪ Cape Lookout

Spy migrating gray whales from one of the best whale-watching spots along the Oregon Coast.

▪ Lower Table Rock

Hike to the pancake-flat summit of Lower Table Rock and admire its seasonal vernal pools and colorful wildflower displays before the summer heat arrives.

Summer Hikes

▪ Opal Pool and Jawbone Flats Loop

Follow this trail to a popular swimming hole and an old mining camp.

▪ Cleetwood Cove and Wizard Island

This two-parter is only accessible in summer, when you can take a trail down to Crater Lake’s shore and trail down to Crater Lake’s shore and then boat to a volcanic cinder cone for a hike to its summit.

▪ Sky Lakes Basin via Cold Springs Trail

Hike to some of the region’s most popular swimming holes.

Fall Hikes

▪ Trail of Ten Falls

This trail’s 10 waterfalls are even more impressive alongside vivid fall foliage displays.

▪ Bagby Hot Springs

With temperatures cooling and crowds dissipating, early fall is an ideal time to hike through old-growth forest to enjoy a soak in Oregon’s most popular hot springs.

▪ Misery Ridge-River Trail Loop

After the summer crowds have simmered down at Smith Rock, enjoy a sunny hike up to one of the best viewpoints in Central Oregon.

Winter Hikes

▪ Lower Macleay Trail to Pittock Mansion

When the region’s most popular hikes are socked in with snow and ice, this hike remains accessible, delivers a hearty workout, and offers stellar views of the downtown Portland skyline.

▪ Mosier Plateau

The Mosier Plateau’s low elevation makes it a good winter hiking destination, and you also have a solid chance of spotting bald eagles overhead.

▪ Cape Falcon

Hike out to a windswept bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where you might see migrating gray whales.

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Pin it for Later