Best Oregon Hiking Trails by Season
The secret’s out: Oregon is a hiker’s heaven. What makes it such a magical destination for the trail-bound is its surprising diversity of terrain. Get a pen and paper ready because here are some of the best Oregon hikes by season.
Spring Hikes
▪ Tom McCall Point Trail
Each spring, wildflowers dot the meadows leading to the summit of McCall Point, which affords views of Mount Hood and Mount Adams.
▪ Cape Lookout
Spy migrating gray whales from one of the best whale-watching spots along the Oregon Coast.
▪ Lower Table Rock
Hike to the pancake-flat summit of Lower Table Rock and admire its seasonal vernal pools and colorful wildflower displays before the summer heat arrives.
Summer Hikes
▪ Opal Pool and Jawbone Flats Loop
Follow this trail to a popular swimming hole and an old mining camp.
▪ Cleetwood Cove and Wizard Island
This two-parter is only accessible in summer, when you can take a trail down to Crater Lake’s shore and trail down to Crater Lake’s shore and then boat to a volcanic cinder cone for a hike to its summit.
▪ Sky Lakes Basin via Cold Springs Trail
Hike to some of the region’s most popular swimming holes.
Fall Hikes
▪ Trail of Ten Falls
This trail’s 10 waterfalls are even more impressive alongside vivid fall foliage displays.
▪ Bagby Hot Springs
With temperatures cooling and crowds dissipating, early fall is an ideal time to hike through old-growth forest to enjoy a soak in Oregon’s most popular hot springs.
▪ Misery Ridge-River Trail Loop
After the summer crowds have simmered down at Smith Rock, enjoy a sunny hike up to one of the best viewpoints in Central Oregon.
Winter Hikes
▪ Lower Macleay Trail to Pittock Mansion
When the region’s most popular hikes are socked in with snow and ice, this hike remains accessible, delivers a hearty workout, and offers stellar views of the downtown Portland skyline.
▪ Mosier Plateau
The Mosier Plateau’s low elevation makes it a good winter hiking destination, and you also have a solid chance of spotting bald eagles overhead.
▪ Cape Falcon
Hike out to a windswept bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where you might see migrating gray whales.
Moon Oregon Hiking
by Matt Wastradowski
Misty ancient forests, rugged high deserts, and black sand beaches: wherever you turn in Oregon, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Oregon Hiking.
