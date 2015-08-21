Trip Itinerary: Hiking in New Mexico

Not only is New Mexico’s mountain scenery stunning, but the population is sparse, so it’s very easy to get out of town and have the natural splendor all to yourself. This route, which takes nine days, caters to hikers who want to spend as much time as possible outside of the cities. When you arrive in New Mexico and see the scenery, it’s tempting to put on your boots and head straight out, but unless you’re coming from a comparable elevation, stick to clambering in foothills and scenic drives for the first couple of days. Drink plenty of liquids, and head to bed early.

If you’d prefer not to do the overnight backpacking trip suggested below, leave Taos a day earlier and take a day hike in Bandelier National Monument instead, staying the night in nearby Los Alamos. In the morning, you can have a longer day at Valles Caldera. As for timing, don’t try this itinerary any earlier than mid-May; even then you will still encounter snowpack at higher elevations. If you’re especially interested in rafting, go in the early part of the summer, when the river is fullest. Visiting in the fall may be colder, but the glowing yellow aspen groves that stud the mountains are a major attraction.

Day 1

Arrive at Albuquerque’s Sunport; pick up your rental car and head north to your hotel in Santa Fe. If you arrive on an early flight, take a detour to Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument for an easy hourlong hike—but don’t push yourself too hard.

Day 2

Rent a bike and get oriented downtown, then head down the Santa Fe Rail Trail to Lamy or cruise around La Tierra Trails in the rolling hills west of the city. Return to Santa Fe for a hearty barbecue dinner at Cowgirl BBQ.

Day 3

Take your pick of several hikes in the Santa Fe area: The Rio en Medio trail north of Tesuque is a good one, or make the trek along Aspen Vista if the leaves are turning. At night, relax in the hot tubs at Ten Thousand Waves, then have a late dinner at Izanami.

Day 4

Drive to Taos via the high road, spending the afternoon around town or on a short hike in Hondo Canyon near Taos Ski Valley (grab a coffee and a sandwich at the Taos Cow in Arroyo Seco when you head up this way). At night, meet other outdoorsy types at Eske’s Brew Pub. Bunk at the Taos Inn.

Day 5

Start out early toward Red River to make an overnight hike up the back of Wheeler Peak, the highest point in the state.

Day 6

Hike back down the mountain and head back to Taos. Around sunset, relax in Blackrock Springs. Spend the night in Taos.

Day 7

Hike or mountain bike along the South Boundary Trail, or go rafting through the white water in the Taos Box. Spend the night in Taos.

Day 8

Drive back south via the low road and take a guided hike in Valles Caldera National Preserve; stay the night in Jemez Springs, where you can soak tired muscles in the healing waters.

Day 9

Return to Albuquerque via the Jemez Mountain Trail. Grab a last bite of green-chile stew at The Frontier if you have time before your flight.

Related Travel Guides