The Foodie’s Guide to Portland

Portland’s food scene is legendary. Here are the best Portland restaurants to satisfy your cravings (and your sweet tooth!).

Best place to impress a date:

No one knows how to make you feel like a VIP quite like Roe, where seafood becomes a theatrical production.

Best place to get a late-night bite:

Bargoers and travelers of all types flock to Lúc Lác for big bowls of pho and tasty cocktails, especially in the lively wee hours.

Best place to tap into the spirit of Oregon:

Eat an unforgettable, plant-based, multi-course prix fixe dinner at Farm Spirit.

Best place to brave the brunch line:

Ambitious small plates and hearty favorites make Tasty n Alder worth the wait.

Best place to find locals getting donuts:

Voodoo may get the tourist glory, but the sophisticated flavors and perfectly balanced textures at Blue Star Donuts allure the locals.

Best place to indulge a chocolate craving:

If you’ve never tried drinking chocolate, get yourself to Cacao; this is not the hot chocolate of your youth.

Best place to indulge your inner carnivore:

Sip some wine while savoring wild boar sausage, succulent rotisserie chicken, or salami at Olympia Provisions, which handcrafts its meats and charcuterie.

Best place to use a ton of napkins:

An industrial-themed joint, TILT serves up big burgers and big slabs of pie.

Best place to scream for ice cream:

Actually, try not to scream, but if you can make it through the line, Salt & Straw might just make you cry with joy.

Best place to eat and give back at the same time:

Oregon Public House donates 100 percent of its profits to charity.

Best place to get a piece of pie:

Forget ice cream, this pie doesn’t need it. Lauretta Jean’s unbeatable crust is the key, but fillings like salted honey, blueberry streusel, and banana chocolate cream don’t hurt.

