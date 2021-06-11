Nashville Nightlife: Drinks with a View

By Margaret Littman, author of Moon Nashville

If you want evidence of Nashville’s growth, look up. Music City’s influx of hotels and high-rises brought with it a new rooftop bar scene. Want to take in the view while you sip and socialize? Try these favorites!

view of Nashville skyline from the Westin hotel in Nashville
The L27 rooftop. Photo courtesy of the Westin Nashville.

  • The hip L.A. Jackson (401 11th Ave. S., 615/262-6007) at the Thompson hotel features DJ action from Third Man Records.

  • The country-themed UP (901 Division St., 615/690-1722) in The Gulch’s Fairfield Inn & Suites serves disco-spiked punch and a Music City Sour (with apricot liqueur, lemon juice, and fresh rosemary) to sip while you take in the scene.

  • There’s no cover at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar (307 Broadway), but if you’re headed here just for the view, note that the rooftop has different hours than the rest of the bar.

  • At Downtown Sporting Club, a hybrid hotel concept opened in 2019, you’ll find not only a rooftop bar, but. axe throwing, a coffee shop, and more entertainment.

view of Broadway Street in Nashville at night from a rooftop bar
View from the Acme Feed & Seed. Photo © Jake Giles Netter, courtesy of TomKats Hospitality.

  • Live music, yoga classes, private parties, and more take place on the top of Acme Feed & Seed (101 Broadway, 615/915-0888), which has some of the best river views in the city.

  • While Nudie’s Honky Tonk (409 Broadway) boasts about its mega-long indoor bar, its rooftop deck is also a scene-stealer.

  • Open-air imbibing and dancing are on the menu at The Stage on Broadway (412 Broadway, 615/726-0504).

