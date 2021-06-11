Nashville Nightlife: Drinks with a View

If you want evidence of Nashville’s growth, look up. Music City’s influx of hotels and high-rises brought with it a new rooftop bar scene. Want to take in the view while you sip and socialize? Try these favorites!

The hip L.A. Jackson (401 11th Ave. S., 615/262-6007) at the Thompson hotel features DJ action from Third Man Records.

The country-themed UP (901 Division St., 615/690-1722) in The Gulch’s Fairfield Inn & Suites serves disco-spiked punch and a Music City Sour (with apricot liqueur, lemon juice, and fresh rosemary) to sip while you take in the scene.

There’s no cover at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar (307 Broadway), but if you’re headed here just for the view, note that the rooftop has different hours than the rest of the bar.

At Downtown Sporting Club, a hybrid hotel concept opened in 2019, you’ll find not only a rooftop bar, but. axe throwing, a coffee shop, and more entertainment.

Live music, yoga classes, private parties, and more take place on the top of Acme Feed & Seed (101 Broadway, 615/915-0888), which has some of the best river views in the city.

While Nudie’s Honky Tonk (409 Broadway) boasts about its mega-long indoor bar, its rooftop deck is also a scene-stealer.

Open-air imbibing and dancing are on the menu at The Stage on Broadway (412 Broadway, 615/726-0504).

