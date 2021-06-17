Top Western Wear and Boot Stores in Nashville

The appetite for boots, hats, and other cowboy goods is real. If cash is burning a hole in your pocket, head to these Nashville shops to buy western wear.

It’s all about the boots. Boot Country (304 Broadway, 615/259-1691) stocks a huge variety and organizes them by size. If you want boots, this is the place to go. If, in fact, you want three pairs of boots, this is the place to go, as they are always “buy one get two free.” If you can’t fit three pairs of boots in your luggage, organize a couple of friends and each get a pair. Buying a single pair is somewhat pricey.

U.S. boot- and shoemaker The Frye Co. (401 11th Ave. S., 615/238-6170) is a relative newcomer to Music City, but not to the leather game. The company has been around since 1863, and its 3,000-square-foot store in The Gulch shows off its timeless designs well. There’s also space in the shop for live music events.

How can you consider yourself a star until you have a custom-made signature hat? You can get that done at hatWRKS (1027 8th Ave. S., 615/491-9009).

Where to Splurge

A boot is not just a boot—at least not in Nashville, where boots are a status symbol as much as footwear. And in a town that loves boots, people really love Lucchese (pronounced “Lu-K-C,” 503 12th Ave. S., 615/242-1161). This luxury brand has been around since 1883, but only since 2012 has it had its own retail shop in the Gulch. The boots (and belts and clothes) are made in the United States, and custom orders are taken.

Jaylin Ramer relocated her successful boot shop, Planet Cowboy (2905 12th Ave. S., 615/730-5789) from New York to Nashville in 2020, giving locals another option for quality, one-of-a-kind boots. About one-third of Planet Cowboy’s stock is custom-designed by Ramer. While it’s possible to browse the cozy shop whenever it’s open, it’s best to make an appointment if you want custom boots, so you can go through the process with minimal distractions. Ramer’s outgoing personality comes through in her designs, which include lots of bright colors. After the design is set, the boots are made in a factory. Prices start around $900 and the process takes 2-5 months. The store also stocks boots by Rios of Mercedes and Stallion.

Good cowboy boots are expensive, but they can last a lifetime if you take care of them. If you can afford it, the investment in a custom-made pair, just as you want them, is one that will more than pay off over time. Chief in the game is Wes Shugart of Music City Leather (Brentwood, 615/533-4882). While there isn’t a public shop to browse, if you make an appointment, you can have Shugart handcraft the boots of your dreams: ones that are comfortable enough to be worn and spiffy enough to turn heads. The whole process takes about a year and costs $2,000-5,000. It’s an investment, but you can expect to have these boots for a lifetime.

The name says it all: Manuel Exclusive Clothier (800 Broadway, 615/321-5444). Manuel Cuevas goes by just his first name, and he’s the man who outfits all the stars with their stage-worthy clothing. The cowboy shirts start at $750 and jackets at more than $2,000, so this isn’t the place for an impulse buy. This is the place to go when you’ve made it. You can stop by to admire the work even if you can’t order your own Manuel suit…yet.

