Famous Italian Architecture in Rome, Florence & Venice

Rome, Florence, and Venice offer remarkable feats of engineering, from iconic monuments and palatial estates to improbable domes and humble homes. Most surprisingly, much of it was built quickly and is still standing. Here are some highlights of famous Italian architecture in Italy’s most renowned cities.

Rome

Florence

Duomo: Filippo Brunelleschi’s ingenious dome design relied on a double shell and eight ribs bound together by horizontal rings.

Venice

Basilica di San Marco: This one-of-a-kind church is an early example of architectural multiculturalism and a result of Venice’s cultural ties to the Orient. Domes, mosaics, and exotic sculptures are the work of Middle Eastern craftsmen hired to decorate the elaborate exterior and stunning interior.

