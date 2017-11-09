11 Gifts for the Francophile in Your Life

Got a loved one that’s head-over-heels for all things Parisian? Check them off your holiday shopping list with these classic gifts that are sure to please the Francophile in your life.

1. Moon Paris Walks

Help your friend get started on planning their trip! Moon Paris Walks is the ultimate companion for discovering the real City of Lights. Bon vacances!

2. Striped Shirt

What exudes typical French fashion more than a classic striped shirt? This one, from popular French brand Petit Bateau, is just waiting to be paired with a beret and a baguette.

3. Wine Club Membership

Encourage your Francophile friend to explore the incredible world of French wine with a bi-monthly Bordeaux subscription. Gifters have the option to send exclusively reds, or a red and a white, for up to 6 months. (And here’s hoping your friend is the sharing type…)

4. Savon de Marseille Soap

Give the gift of that effortless French beauty routine with these soaps that have been hand-crafted in the South of France for generations.

5. Anything from Diptyque

This beloved brand has been doling out to-die-for candles and perfumes from Paris’ Boulevard Saint-Germain since the 1960s, and have become a cult favorite. One whiff, and they’ll be dreaming of la vie Parisienne.

6. Moleskine Notebook

https://moon.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CAHIER-1.jpeg

There’s nothing like a blank page to spur the creative mind—perhaps, like Parisian expats of the 20s, your loved one will be inspired to pen the next great American novel with this Moleskine notebook.

7. Bottle of St. Germain

This artisanal French liqueur, crafted from hand-picked elderflower blossoms, is the perfect addition to any home wet bar. The sweet, floral flavor goes wonderfully with champagne—santé!

8. Mariage Freres Tea

The delicious herbal concoctions from Mariage Frères are relatively easy to find in the U.S.—most high-end food shops will have them in stock—as well as online, where the gourmet tea brand ships worldwide.

9. Fleur de sel de Guerande

Fleur de sel (literally “flower of salt”) is practically a religion—it’s even become known as “the caviar of salts.” Traditionally harvested only in France, this special salt from the small Brittany town of Guerande will provide the perfect finishing touch for any budding chef.

10. Macarons

We know, we know—no French gift guide is complete without the crème de la crème of French patisseries: the macaron. Macaron Café in New York City ships boxes of their deliciously fluffy cookies nationwide, so stock up! Pro-tip: these little guys make for excellent stocking stuffers.

11. Vintage French Travel Posters

These adorable destination posters are the perfect combo of travel inspiration, vintage flair, and characteristic French charm.