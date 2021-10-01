Let Moon spark your wanderlust

What kind of world traveler are you?Would you rather taste your way through an epic street food scene or dance the night away? Explore a concrete jungle...or the real thing? Discover your travel style and find out where your next adventure will be, with the help of <a href="https://www.moon.com/titles/moon-travel-guides-moon-travel-guides/wanderlust/9781640497702/">Wanderlust: A Traveler's Guide to the Globe</a>. :earth_africa:You're a nature lover.You like to soak up the beauty of nature wherever you go, whether you're relaxing on an idyllic beach or getting an awe-inspiring glimpse of the Aurora Borealis.Consider the canyons of the western United States, the fjords of Norway, the Great Barrier Reef, or Mount Fuji for your next adventure—these places are picture-perfect for you.You're a city traveler.Whether you're snapping a selfie with street art or sipping café au lait, you travel to feel the pulse of some of the world's greatest cities.For your next trip, get lost in Marrakesh's buzzing Jemaa el-Fnaa square, get into an intellectual debate in the cafes of Vienna, or spend the night in Rio's luxurious Copacabana Palace—you'll feel right at home.You're a party animal.You travel to live as the locals do—and that means to party like them, too! You plan your year around famous festivals and celebrations, like Oktoberfest in Munich or Mardi Gras in New Orleans.For something new, join in on the colorful celebration of Holi in India, ring in the lunar new year in Vietnam, rock out at Glastonbury Festival, or bundle up at the Quebec Winter Carnival. Party on, traveler. 🤘You're all about the journey, not the destination.Whether it's a scenic cruise, a multi-day hike, or an epic road trip, you don't see traveling as merely a way to get from point A to point B—it's an adventure in itself!For your next journey, hop on the West Highland Railway in Scotland for verdant views and a stop on the Isle of Skye, road-trip along the Icefields Parkway from Banff to Jasper in the Canadian Rockies, take a daring drive along the Amalfi Coast, or cruise the Danube River. 👋 Bon voyage!You're an outdoor adventurer.Thrill-seeking is what motivates you to travel, whether you're diving deep into the ocean or trekking to the top of towering peaks.For the ultimate adrenaline rush, hike the Inca Trail or Morocco's Atlas Mountains, cage-dive in Australia to get up-close and personal with great white sharks, or bike transnational routes throughout Europe. Adventure awaits!You're a foodie traveler.Whether you're searching for street food or checking Michelin-starred restaurants off your bucket list, planning where and what to eat tends to rule your vacation. So why not plan a whole trip around it?Head to Italy for a taste of the specialties of each of its 20 regions, like burrata and prosciutto di Parma. Savor sashimi in Japan, visit the vineyards of Chile, and snack on the best kebab of your life in Turkey. Don't forget to save room for dessert. :wink:You're a culture buff.From touring eye-opening museums to seeing iconic landmarks, you travel to learn more about the world around you. You may have already visited Versailles or spent time in the Smithsonian museums of Washington, DC, but there are still so many cultural experiences to explore:Marvel at the Dancing House in Prague or Gaudi's Casa Batlló in Barcelona. Discover the ancient city of Mycenae in Greece or Petra in Jordan. Visit the filming locations of old westerns in Andalusia, or look for signs of Middle Earth in New Zealand. If culture is what you crave, the possibilities are endless. :dizzy:You'd plan your dream trip around:On the weekend, you're most likely to be found:To you, a vacation is incomplete without:When you travel, you like to take things at...People describe you as:

