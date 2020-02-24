7 Best Spring Break Destinations

Needing some time away from the office? Craving a change of scenery? Looking for a vacation the kids will love? Whatever your reason for needing to get away, we’ve got your spring break plans covered. Here’s a list of our top destinations for the reset we all know you need.

Puerto Vallarta

Take a break and join the party at Playa Los Muertos, crowned the most popular beach in Puerto Vallarta. Enjoy the liveliness of the bustling beach, with its dozens of restaurants and beach clubs. If you’re looking for something more serene, try Playa Conchas Chinas, which offers a secluded setting along with a perfect area for kids to snorkel. Once you’ve had enough sun, cool off in the shade as you stroll through Old Town/Zona Romantica for live music and souvenir shopping.

Jamaica

Enjoy the vibrant culture of Jamaica, which boasts a music and art scene that draws tons of visitors every year to areas like Kingston. Bob Marley fans can explore the legacy of the musical icon and how his work has inspired Jamaica’s music scene today. Adventurous travelers can satisfy their need for a thrill by jumping off cliffs at hot spots like Rick’s Café. If you’re not a fan of free-falling from heights but you don’t mind their views, opt for a hike up Dunn’s River Falls instead. Expect a crowd—this hike is Jamaica’s most popular attraction! Grab your copy of Moon Jamaica and get to planning.

Aruba

Couples looking for that perfect mix of fun and tranquility should consider a trip to Aruba. Palm Beach is known for its sociable atmosphere, while also delivering on calm waters and pristine beaches. Leave some time in the evening for a dinner cruise on the water; you’ll score extra points for the romantic gesture as well as the sunset views. Those with families can rest assured that there’ll be something for everyone, with plenty of water activities like kitesurfing and scuba diving available.

Los Cabos

Take a boat out towards the southern tip of the Baja peninsula to see the famous El Arco rock archway. Looking to lounge by the ocean? Meet the whole crew at one of the famed Cabo San Lucas beaches: stick to spots like Lover’s Beach or Playa Chileno for swimming and snorkeling. College students planning an ultimate spring break getaway should designate Mango Deck their party headquarters—with dancing, drinks, and a fun-loving crowd, a good time is guaranteed. Grab your guide to Los Cabos before you go!

Looking for beaches and beyond? Consider one of these: Baja

While Baja is definitely known for its many beaches, there are countless other reasons to pay it a visit. For street food, check out Taco Alley, where six popular stands sell delicious tacos side by side. Couples looking for romance should head to the Valle de Guadalupe, which is also where 90% of Mexico’s wine comes from. After a day of wine-tasting, sweat out the toxins by hiking to cave paintings in Catalina.



Yucatán Peninsula

Increase your kid’s interest in history class by visiting the Maya Ruins, along with temple cities at sites like Chichen Itza and Coba. Those interested in a more immersive experience can dive into the popular cenotes at the Riviera Maya. If you’re still around on a Sunday, be sure to look out for Domingo en Merida, where the streets crowd with food vendors and performers parade in colorful cultural attire. Check out Moon Yucatán Peninsula for more tips!.



Dominican Republic

Interested in getting some exercise while sightseeing? Stroll through history at Santo Domingo’s Ciudad Colonial and admire 16th-century churches, palaces, courthouses, and statues. Travelers looking to stay active can also get a hike in by trekking one of the Dominican Republic’s mountain caves or cloud forests. Adventurers can also enjoy activities like waterfall repelling, kayaking, canyoning, and caving at Puerto Plata. Get ready for your adventure with Moon Dominican Republic!

