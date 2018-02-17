Norway World Heritage Sites
These eight Norway World Heritage Sites are a diverse mix of world-famous sights and little-known gems. Potential new additions include the Svalbard archipelago, the Lofoten islands, the Viking burial mounds of the Oslofjord, and the Laponian area, which stretches across Arctic Norway and Sweden.
- West Norwegian Fjords: While the other sites are listed for their cultural value, the Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord are listed together for their incredible natural beauty.
- Bryggen: The Hanseatic traders of Bergen lived and worked in these colorful wooden wharf buildings at the city’s waterfront. The area has suffered from fire on multiple occasions, most recently in 1955, but care has been taken to restore the buildings using traditional material and methods.
- Røros: Founded after substantial deposits of copper were found in the area, the town is an incredibly well-preserved example of a remote industrial community.
- Urnes Stave Church: On the banks of the Lustrafjord stands this fabulous example of 12th-century architecture, which demonstrates a visible link between Christianity and the pagan beliefs of the Viking era.
- Alta Rock Carvings: Thousands of original carvings at the World Heritage Rock Art Centre give insight into the lives of prehistoric hunters and gatherers, with human figures featuring in many of the scenes.
- Rjukan-Notodden: Located in a dramatic landscape of mountains, waterfalls, and valleys are the hydroelectric power plant, transmission lines, dams, tunnels, and factories of this remote industrial area in the forested south-central region.
- Struve Geodetic Arc: A chain of survey triangulations stretches from Hammerfest in Arctic Norway all the way to the Black Sea. A monument in Hammerfest marks the northernmost point of this extraordinary example of scientific collaboration.
- Vega Archipelago: Known for their distinctive eider ducks, these remote islands, off the northwest coast of Norway between Trondheim and Bodø, bear testimony to a distinctive, frugal way of life.
