A Long Weekend in the Wasatch: Salt Lake City & Park City Itinerary

Taking a long weekend to discover the Wasatch? Check out the urban and alpine highlights alike on an express trip through the capital and the state’s favorite ski town. Here’s how to spend a few days exploring:

Day 1

Arrive in Salt Lake City early and plan a visit to Temple Square around one of the free daily performances of the Tabernacle Choir. Pick and choose how many museums, visitors centers (there are two), and other attractions you take in at Temple Square, depending on your appetite for Mormon history. For the full experience, get lunch at The Lion House Pantry. Go shopping and strolling around the 9th and 9th neighborhood, where you can look for souvenirs at Cahoots and get dinner at Pago. Head to one of the city’s many craft breweries for a drink before calling it a night.

Day 2

In the morning, head straight to Gourmandise and order breakfast, plus a box of pastries (or even a cake, if you’re feeling decadent) for later. Take the scenic route to Park City via Emigration Canyon—this is the way the Mormons headed into town over a century ago! Stop at one of the Foothills attractions, like the Natural History Museum of Utah, and consider a short hike along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, accessible behind the museum. Continue on through Emigration Canyon and stop for lunch at the iconic Ruth’s Diner. Emigration Canyon will connect with East Canyon and take you straight to Park City via I-80. When you arrive in Park City, head to Old Town in the early evening to stroll up and down Main Street, get a drink at No Name Saloon & Grill, and grab dinner at High West Distillery & Saloon.

Day 3

Before breakfast, stroll around the McPolin Farm and get some impressive sunrise shots. Then head out for a hike at Deer Valley or at Park City Mountain Resort, before getting lunch at a base-area eatery like The Farm or the Glitretind Restaurant. If it’s the off-season, head to Old Town again to eat before making the drive back to Salt Lake City. This is also a great time to pocket some souvenirs and check out some of Main Street’s many art galleries.

