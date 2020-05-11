Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hiking the PCT: Best Trail Sections

by Caroline Hinchliff, author of Moon Drive & Hike Pacific Crest Trail

Ready to hit the dirt? Here’s your guide to hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.

 

Southern California

 

View of Mount Baden-Powelll with clear skies and rocky moutnains
Laguna Mountain Ridge. Photo © Charles Morra/Dreamstime.com.

Laguna Mountain Ridge

4.5 mi/7.2 km one-way, 2-3 hr

The rocky Laguna Mountains loom 4,000 feet above Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Hike along the top of the range’s dramatic eastern escarpment to admire the geology and stark beauty of this arid region

 

Mount Baden-Powell

9 mi/14.5 km, 4.5-5 hr

The Pacific Crest Trail is gently graded as it ascends to the top of the second-highest peak in the San Gorgonio Mountains, making this peak a quite reasonable endeavor compared to its nearby counterparts. Views from the top stretch out over downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean, the San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains, and the Mojave Desert.

 

Central California

 

Kearsarge Pass

9 mi/14.5 km, 6 hr

While most of the John Muir Trail (JMT) remains out of reach for day hikers, this challenging hike to the top of 11,700-foot Kearsarge Pass provides a sneak peek into the route of the JMT and PCT through Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

Photo of Long Lake and Bishop Pass with mountains, trees, and clear blue water
Long Lake & Bishop Pass. Photo © Asboard90/Dreamstime.com.

Long Lake And Bishop Pass

11.2 mi/18 km, 7-8 hr

Every moment feels magical on the path to Bishop Pass, where you’re surrounded by sparkling lakes, sky-piercing peaks, vibrant wildflowers, colorful terrain, and tumbling waterfalls. Options for shorter hikes along this gorgeous trail are plentiful.

 

Lembert Dome

2.8 mi/4.5 km, 2-3 hr

Inside Yosemite National Park, the trail to the top of Lembert Dome showcases the unique geology of the park and provides a gorgeous vantage point over lush Tuolumne Meadows.

 

Sonora Peak

7.7 mi/12.4 km, 4 hr

Hikers find solitude on the PCT near Sonora Pass, which is far less crowded than the national parks farther south and arguably just as beautiful.

 

Northern California

 

Twin Peaks

11.2 mi/18 km, 6 hr

The Pacific Crest Trail overlaps with the Tahoe Rim Trail for 50 miles on the southwest side of Lake Tahoe. Explore this scenic section of the Granite Chief Wilderness with stunning views of the oh-so-blue lake below.

View of Sierra Buttes with blue skies
View of top of Sierra Buttes. Photo © Clay Shannon/Dreamstime.com.

Sierra Buttes Lookout Tower

5.5 mi/8.9 km, 3 hr

This hike along the PCT leads to the top of a craggy massif with a defunct lookout tower. Unless you’re afraid of heights, you’ll want to climb the historic tower’s steep stairs to soak up the 360-degree views of the northern Sierra Nevada.

 

Deadfall Lakes And Mount Eddy

8.6 mi/13.8 km, 5 hr

Mount Shasta looks magnificent from your vantage on top of 9,025-foot Mount Eddy, the tallest peak in the Trinity Alps range. The trail to the top visits multiple alpine lakes along the way.

Oregon

View of crater lake with clear blue water.
Crater Lake. Photo © Kelly Vandellen/Dreamstime.com.

Crater Lake Rim

