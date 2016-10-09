Choosing the Best Maui Spa Experience for You

While the following spa and massage services are broken down by their geographic location, if you would rather enjoy an in-room, mobile massage, Na Ali‘i Massage (808/250-7170) will meet you anywhere on the West Side and offers rates which are much lower than the resorts or local massage parlors. A 60-minute massage is $85, and they also offer a full range of other services, such as body scrubs, reflexology, and hand and foot treatments.

Kapalua, Napili, and Honokowai

The best spa on the northwest side is the fantastically luxurious Spa Montage (100 Bay Dr., 808/665-8282, 9am-7pm daily), a wellness retreat unlike any other, incorporating state-of-the-art workout equipment with peaceful surroundings looking out toward Kapalua Bay. When your treatment is through, you can use the facilities or sit by the edgeless pool. A 60-minute massage runs $210. For one of the island’s best spa deals, purchase a day pass for $55, which gives you access to the facilities, including the fitness center, hydrotherapy circuits, and impossibly calming surroundings. A weeklong pass is $250, or $350 for two people.

For a spa experience outside a resort, Zensations Spa (3600 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., 808/669-0100, 10am-5pm Mon.-Sat., 9am-7pm Sun.) in the 5A Rent-A-Space mall in Honokowai, offers 60-minute massages for $99 as well as a full range of aromatherapy and facial and body treatment options. The spa is within walking distance of many Honokowai condos..

Ka‘anapali

While nearly every resort in the Ka‘anapali complex has a spa or beauty center, there are a couple which stand out.

At the Westin Maui next to Whalers Village, Heavenly Spa (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., 808/661-2588, 8am-7pm daily) has been lauded as one of the top spas in the United States and has 50-minute massages beginning at $155.

For slightly more affordable rates, the Spa at Black Rock (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., 808/667-9577, 8:30am-7pm daily) offers 50-minute massages beginning at $140.

Kihei

To save money over the pricey resorts (but also sacrifice ambience), there are a handful of places off South Kihei Road to get a relaxing massage. A popular choice is The Hidden Spa (1993 S. Kihei Rd., 808/214-6862, 9am-7pm Tues.-Sat., 10am-6pm Sun.-Mon.), with 30-minute ($30) and 60-minute ($60) massages.

If you’re staying in Ma‘alaea or North Kihei and don’t want to travel all the way down to South Kihei or Wailea, Massage Maui (145 N. Kihei Rd., 808/357-7317) is another low-key massage option where you can either meet the masseuse in the Sugar Beach location ($95) or arrange for an outcall massage where the therapist visits you in your condo ($115).

Wailea

When it comes to choosing South Maui’s best spa, it’s tough to beat a 50,000-square-foot luxury arena that has been voted the best spa in Hawaii and among the top 10 in the United States. Spa Grande (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., 808/875-1234 x 4949, 8am-7pm daily), the palatial spa inside the Grand Wailea completely redefines the concept of pampering. It’s Hawaii’s largest spa, and all guests are advised to arrive an hour early to enjoy a casual complimentary soak in the hydrotherapy baths before your treatment.

Can’t decide among the Roman hot tub, Japanese furo baths, or honey-mango loofah exfoliation? Do them all as a package! A 50-minute massage treatment runs $185 on average, and an 80-minute lomilomi massage is $260. Along with an enormous selection of facials and treatment options, there’s also a beauty salon and fitness center.

Down the beach at the Fairmont Kea Lani, the Willow Stream Spa (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., 808/875-2229, 7:30am-7pm daily) has also been voted among the best in Hawaii, and they work to incorporate plants grown on property in many massages and services. During the 120-minute Natural Hawaiian Journey, pamper yourself with a clay body mask and an invigorating Hawaiian salt scrub before a therapist wraps you in a resort-grown ti and administers a scalp and face massage. Finish off by rinsing yourself in a rain-inspired shower, and then slink down to the pool.

As you might expect, The Spa at Four Seasons (808/874-8000, 8am-9pm daily) is just as lavish and over the top, and a nice perk here is the option of getting a massage in an oceanfront cabana. The prices are often higher than Spa Grande, but the offerings of wellness options, body treatments, and massage are no less impressive.

For guests of the Marriott, there’s the Mandara Spa (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., 808/891-8774, 8am-8pm daily), or to spend 30 minutes with an apothecary consultant who personalizes your experience with herbs, head to the Awili Spa (Andaz Maui, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., 808/573-1234) for a unique approach to well-being.

Aroma Stone Wailea Healing Center (161 Wailea Ike Place, 808/264-9999, 10am-5pm Mon.-Fri., 10am-4pm Sat.) is another out-of-resort option that only requires a five-minute drive yet saves enough money almost to come back for a second round. Close to the Wailea Tennis Center, in between the Shops at Wailea and the Wailea Gateway Center, this healing zone offers 60-minute massage treatments ($105) that are infused with essential oils and hot stones.

