The 12 Best Festivals This Fall

Apple-picking, jack-o-lanterns, artisan foods—whatever the theme, nothing says fall like a local festival. Here are 12 of our favorite festivals happening around the US this season!

Ciderfest NC in Asheville, North Carolina

October 12, 2019

This downtown Asheville event takes place during the peak foliage season, and celebrates the area’s cider and mead makers with tastings, performances, and more.

Pumpkin & Apple Celebration in Woodstock, VT

September 29 – 30, 2019

What’s more autumnal than pumpkins and apples? These two essential crops are the stars of the show at this food-focused fest where you can press your own cider, make apple butter, and taste all kinds of unique creations.

Start planning your trip to the Green Mountain State with Moon Vermont.

RiSELantern Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada

October 4 – 6, 2019

Not your average fall festival, this celebration in the Nevada desert culminates in the largest release of lanterns in the world.

Pull off the perfect trip to the Silver State with Moon Nevada.

The Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin, Tennessee

October 4 – 5, 2019

With live music, hundreds of arts and crafts vendors, and three food courts dedicated to all things apple, this local-favorite festival has been going strong for over forty years.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, NM

October 5 – 13, 2019

With over 500 hot air balloons filling the New Mexico sky for nine days, this one-of-a-kind festival has to be seen to be believed.

Plan your adventure in the Land of Enchantment with Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque.

Color Cruise & Island Festival in Grand Ledge, Michigan

October 11 – 13, 2019

This three-day festival features riverboat rides with standout foliage views, rock climbing on natural sandstone ledges, and plenty of other fall fun like cider pressing, pumpkin painting, and a petting zoo.

Ready to hit the Great Lakes State? Grab a copy of Moon Michigan.

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival in Miami, FL

October 26 – 27, 2019

While Miami may be associated more with palm trees than changing leaves, this festival offers quintessential fall attractions like a cornstalk maze, carnival rides, pumpkin flavored beer (for the adults!), and, of course, thousands of pumpkins to pick.

O.C.Toberfest in Ocean City, Maryland

October 19-20 and 26-27, 2019

Ocean City’s fun (and totally free!) fall lineup includes a Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, The Great Pumpkin Race, and a beach maze with scares around every corner.

Start planning your trip with Moon Maryland.

Harvest on the Harbor in Portland, Maine

October 17-20, 2019

Portland is a certified foodie destination, and this festival celebrates the city’s diverse culinary experiences with food, wine, and spirits aplenty.

Get ready to experience the best of Maine with Moon Maine.

Leavenworth Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, Washington

October 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19, 2019

The tiny town of Leavenworth is modeled after a classic Bavarian village, so naturally, Oktoberfest is where they really shine. The 2019 Leavenworth Oktoberfest will take place over three weekends with four venues dedicated to live entertainment, food, and beer.

Ellicottville Fall Festival in Ellicottville, New York

October 12-13, 2019

Celebrate the changing seasons with live music, carnival rides, food, and more—surrounded by the stunning fall foliage that blankets the rolling hills of Upstate New York.

Soak up the scenery with Moon New York State.

New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, New Hampshire

October 18-19, 2019

Featuring a 34-foot tower of jack-o-lanterns, a zombie walk, beer garden, bungee jumping, and more, this can’t-miss festival draws crowds from all over New England.

Admire some of the country’s best fall foliage with Moon New England.

