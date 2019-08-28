Best Day Trips from Copenhagen

You’ve biked along the canals, climbed the Round Tower, and feasted on street food in Refshaleøen—now what? Escape the crowds and go beyond the city with these day trips from Copenhagen:

If you want world-class art:

Louisiana MoMA

Why go? Explore one of the best collections of modern art in the world in a rustic coastal setting.

Travel time from Copenhagen: 35 mins by train

Situated in a spacious park in Humlebæk, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art is worth visiting for its location alone. Inside, you’ll find major international modern and contemporary art, including works by Alberto Giacometti, Asger Jorn, Pablo Picasso, Yves Klein, and Andy Warhol. Outside, you can lounge on the slopes of the lawn, have a cup of coffee on the terrace of the café, and gaze across the sea or stroll through the museum’s sculpture park and landscaped gardens.

If you want history and culture:

Roskilde

Why go? See how the Vikings lived (and died) in the former capital.

Travel time from Copenhagen: 25 mins by train

Viking capital Roskilde is known as the most historically significant city in Denmark, with two major attractions: the Viking Ship Museum, where an impressive set of preserved longboats overlooks the Roskilde Fjord; and the towering Roskilde Cathedral. After visiting the museum and touring the crypts of the cathedral, head to Roskilde Harbor for a brisk stroll and great views of the Roskilde Fjord.

Helsingør

Why go? Immerse yourself in Shakespeare’s Hamlet at the iconic Kronborg castle.

Travel time from Copenhagen: 50 mins by train

In addition to the colossal Kronborg Castle, immortalized by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Helsingør as a whole has plenty more to offer: a broad harbor area with an impressive maritime museum set in a deep dry dock, a new street food market, and a well-preserved old town.

If you want a mix of history and nature:

Dragør

Why go? Wander through the narrow alleys of the old town and the wide expanses of the Amager Nature Park.

Travel time from Copenhagen: about 50 minutes by metro and bus; 25 mins by car

A walk through the superbly preserved historical town center, with its winding, cobbled streets and single-story, 19th-century buildings painted in pastel oranges and yellows shows why much of Dragør is protected as a heritage area. Be sure to visit the 3,500-hectare (8,500-acre) nature reserve outside of town, too.

If you want a quick trip outside Copenhagen:

North of Copenhagen

Why go? Get a dose of nostalgia at a centuries-old amusement park or open-air museum in the suburbs.

Travel time from Copenhagen: To Klampenborg (home to Bakken and Jægersborg): 25 mins by S-train. To Frilandsmuseet: 35 mins by S-train

As one of the world’s oldest amusement parks, Bakken is the most famous attraction in the area. It’s within the Jægersborg animal park, a wild area with a Baroque hunting lodge in the middle and hundreds of deer roaming the grounds. Further inland, travel back in time to Denmark’s roots as an agricultural society at one of the largest open-air museums anywhere, Frilandsmuseet.

If you want to see more of Scandinavia:

Malmö

Why go? Get a taste of Swedish culture and enjoy an afternoon fika, just a short train ride away.

Travel time from Copenhagen: 25 mins by train

Although the Danish capital’s influence can be felt throughout (especially in the growing foodie scene!), breezy Malmö remains a destination that offers something entirely different—different country, different language, different scale—just a 25-minute train journey across the dramatic Øresund. Tip: you can use your Danish transport card to get there and back.

If you want outdoor adventure:

Møn

Why go? Spend a few days hiking, cycling, and stargazing in the wilds of Denmark, with dramatic white cliffs as a backdrop.

Travel time from Copenhagen: 90 mins by car

After crossing the bridge from Zealand, an air of calm descends as you travel across the flatlands and rolling fields, through the well-preserved former regional capital of Stege, and all the way to the dramatic white cliffs, Møns Klint, that rise up from the coast. Stargazing, abundant birdlife, hiking, and local history are just a few of the charms Møn offers.

Start planning your trip today:

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use