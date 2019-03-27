8 Women Influencers You Should Be Following

It’ll come as no surprise that here at Moon, we love a good travel blog—and with #wanderlusters sharing their travels on Instagram and other social media, we’re blessed with even more of an inside look into their adventures. Here are eight of our favorite influencers on Instagram that are taking the travel world by storm:

Jenny is the definition of a #bossbabe. She’s the founder of Unlikely Hikers, an Instagram community that shouts from the (literal) mountaintops: the great outdoors is for every body! Check out their official page here.

Body positivity + scuba gear + underwater adventure photos? Sign us up.

Ambreen Tariq has made a mission out of diversifying public lands and showing the world that the camping and hiking community can be welcoming and inclusive—follow along on her journey!

Ready to get outdoors, too? Grab your copy of Moon USA National Parks.

Monique is truly unstoppable: a single mom, a marathon runner (over 40 marathons across SIX continents!), and a world traveler—if she doesn’t inspire you, we don’t know what will.

Steph Góngora is a yoga and aerial arts teacher based in Uvita, Costa Rica. Whether you’re a disciple of yoga or not, we bet you that her page—packed with videos of her practice and stunning shots of the landscape—will have you booking a trip to Costa Rica ASAP.

To start planning, check out Moon Costa Rica!

Following Lebawit Lily Girma’s Instagram will make your life more colorful, bright, and downright fun. Based in the Caribbean and with a focus on cultural and sustainable travel, she’s an award-winning writer and photographer. Plus, she’s the author of multiple Moon travel guides, including Moon Belize and Moon Dominican Republic!

Since 2009, Pink Pangea has served as a community for women who love to travel—sharing stories, trading tips, and inspiring each other. Bonus: they host international writing, yoga, and hiking retreats!

Designer and bonafide wanderluster Angie Chua makes super cute trinkets for travelers: think pins, luggage tags, and her trademark #bobopassport. Her feed will definitely inspire you to add a few things to your travel arsenal!

For more #travelinspo, be sure to follow @moonguides on Instagram!

