10 Things to Do Around the Columbia River Gorge
The Columbia River Gorge has been carved by the Pacific Northwest’s mightiest river, and Mount Hood is Oregon’s tallest peak. Together, they are the centerpieces of a region that inspires wonder like nowhere else. Marked by basalt cliffs, towering forests, thundering waterfalls, and shimmering lakes, this is a playground that invites deep engagement. If you’re looking for ideas, here are the top ten things to do in this beautiful region:
1. Hike Among Wildflowers and Waterfalls
Find colorful fields in spring and summer—and towers of falling water year-round.
2. Drive the Historic Columbia River Highway
Completed in 1922, this highway showcases the Gorge’s stunning scenery. Its western stretch guides you through many star attractions, while its eastern stretch offers thrilling twists and turns.
3. Spend the Day (or Night) at Timberline Lodge
Located atop Mount Hood, the historic hotel offers atmospheric accommodations as well as North America’s only year-round skiing, popular bar-restaurants, and other diversions.
4. Sample Farm-Fresh Fare
Numerous U-pick farms, wineries, and other producers are linked by the Hood River Fruit Loop.
5. See a Salmon Run
Witnessing the fall migration of fish making their way from the Pacific Ocean back to their home streams is a regional rite of passage.
6. Get Out on the Water
Go floating on the Sandy River, windsurfing and kiteboarding on the Columbia River, or whitewater rafting on the White Salmon River.
7. Enjoy Year-Round Recreation with Mount Hood Views
A destination for water and winter sports, Trillium Lake also boasts one of the best perspectives on the mountain.
8. Sip Your Way Through Breweries and Wineries
You’ll find abundant opportunities to partake in a memorable pint or pour throughout the region, especially in the hip town of Hood River, where you can easily hop from one spot to another.
9. Camp on Mount Hood
Spend the night at scenic campgrounds that offer easy access to the mountain’s hiking trails and lakes.
10. Feel the Spray of Multnomah Falls
A visit to Oregon’s most famous falls inspires awe.
Start planning your adventure today:
Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood
by Matt Wastradowski
Whether you're hiking past waterfalls and wildflowers or cruising past sweeping views of the Columbia River, experience the best of this wild corner of the country with Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use