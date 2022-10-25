moon-01 moon-01

The Best Japanese Gifts for Travelers

By Moon Travel Guides

Looking for holiday gifts for someone who loves Japan? Look no further than our guide to the best Japanese-inspired gifts, with travel guidebooks, home goods made in Japan, cookbooks, and other cute stuff.

Musubi Kiln Japanese Teacup

This unique teacup features Hokusai’s Red Fuji, capturing the moment of the rising sun turning Mount Fuji red in a clear early morning.

Mochi Magic: 50 Traditional and Modern Recipes for the Japanese Treat

Each colorful page of this book brims with recipes for hand-pounded, steamed, and modern microwave mochi; fillings like rosewater, Nutella, black sesame, Oreo Cream Cheese, and Japanese plum wine and inspiration for shaping irresistibly charming mochi flowers, baby chicks, pandas, and more. Kawaii!

Neco Hasami Bowl Set

For the cat lover in your life, this set of 4 porcelain bowls is the perfect size for dessert or side dishes. Made in Japan, they come in a lovely wooden gift box with a small illustration of cat.

Yoku Moku Holiday Petit Cinq Delices Cookies

These all-natural butter creations are made in Tokyo and contain no additives, preservatives, or chemicals.

Sushi Modoki: The Japanese Art and Craft of Vegan Sushi

No food is more iconically Japanese than sushi. But as any vegan or vegetarian knows, there are only so many cucumber rolls a person can eat! Enter Sushi Modoki—amazing, all-vegan re-creations of classic sushi rolls and bites. Snag this book for your vegan foodie friend.

Bon Voyage Tokyo Art Print

Whether they’re nostalgic for their trip to Japan or dreaming of going there someday, give them Rifle Paper Co’s illustrated ode to Tokyo, which was created from an original gouache painting.

Tenugui

Dating back to the Heian era (794-1192 AD), tenugui is a common household item in Japan. These versatile cloths can be used as anything from washcloths and hand towels to headbands.

You can find a variety of styles and patterns from Kiriko Made, a Portland-based Japanese textiles and apparel brand that encourages sustainability and zero waste.

Taiyaki Maker

Taiyaki, a Japanese cake commonly filled with red bean paste, are one of Japan’s most popular street foods.

This taiyaki iron includes instructions on how to fill your taiyaki with the traditional azuki bean paste or the filling of your choice, like peanut butter or jam. For anyone who loves experimenting in the kitchen, this gift is a winner.