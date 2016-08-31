Western Canada’s Best Scenic Drives
Road-tripping in British Columbia and Alberta is one big visual delight, so it’s hard to pick just a few favorite routes. But here are four of the most spectacular sections of road that make up western Canada’s best scenic drives.
- Sea-to-Sky Highway: Highway 99 from Vancouver to Whistler winds between the mountains and the ocean, with views of offshore islands and snow-topped peaks around every bend. Stop at roadside kiosks to learn more about local First Nations communities.
- Bow Valley Parkway, Banff National Park: With numerous lookout points and stops for hikes, this 30-mile (48-kilometer) drive is an ever-so-scenic alternative to Highway 1 between Banff and Lake Louise.
- Icefields Parkway: Take your time on this 143-mile (230-kilometer) route between Lake Louise and Jasper, as you pass turquoise lakes, rushing waterfalls, and countless glacier-topped peaks. It’s one of Canada’s most spectacular drives.
- Highway 3A along Kootenay Lake: An alternate route between Nelson and the East Kootenays region, Highway 3A winds along the shores of Kootenay Lake and past one of B.C.’s quirkiest attractions: a house built from more than 500,000 empty bottles of embalming fluid.
Related Travel Guide
Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip
by Carolyn B. Heller
From the ocean to the mountains, Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip will take you off the beaten path and into the heart of Western Canada.
Pin For Later