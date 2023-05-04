14-Day Best of the Pacific Northwest Road Trip Loop

Circle the Pacific Northwest following this two-week itinerary. Start in Seattle, Washington and head north to Vancouver, British Columbia. After a brief stop in Victoria, ferry over to the Olympic Peninsula and drive down the Oregon Coast. Loop inland to Portland, and then head north with stops at Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier before returning to Seattle. Alternatively, start in Portland or Vancouver and follow the loop from there.

For directions on each leg of the trip and notes on stops between destinations, check out Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip.

The waterfront in Seattle. Photo © Iriana Shiyan/123rf.

Days 1-2: Seattle

Spend two days visiting the many sides of Seattle. Wander the city’s bustling downtown, watch the fish fly at Pike Place Market, and dine atop the Space Needle. Add a day trip to the winemaking hub of Woodinville.

Days 3-5: Vancouver

Seattle to Vancouver: 140 miles/3 hours

Head north on I-5 to Vancouver, British Columbia. Leave plenty of time for delays at the Peace Arch border crossing between the U.S. and Canada because lanes back up on weekends and holidays between the United States and Canada.

Spend two days exploring downtown Vancouver. Bike around sprawling Stanley Park, tour the city’s Olympic sights, and drive north of the city to ride the tram up Grouse Mountain. Add a day trip to Whistler and make reservations for tomorrow’s ferry to Victoria.

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Photo © jenifoto/iStock.

Day 6: Victoria

Vancouver to Victoria: 70 miles/3 hours

From Vancouver, drive 35 kilometers south on Highway 99 to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal and board the B.C. Ferry to Victoria. The 90-minute boat trip arrives in Swartz Bay. Follow Highway 17 for 32 kilometers south to Victoria. It’s a quick trip into the city, though traffic can build in the early morning.

Explore Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Reserve an Afternoon Tea at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, take the Harbour Ferry to Fisherman’s Wharf, and cap the night in bustling Chinatown.

Newsletter Signup Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Your email address SIGN UP By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Days 7-8: Olympic Peninsula

Victoria to Forks: 80 miles/3 hours

Take the Black Ball Ferry Line across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, arriving in Port Angeles, Washington. Follow U.S. 101 west as it passes through Olympic National Park. Take care on the two-lane highway as trucks and cars alike can speed on the tight turns.

Quinault Rainforest in Washington. Photo © Gregg Brekke/1234rf.

Spend at least one day enjoying the verdant wonders of Olympic National Park. Stop at Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center for sweeping views, and then spend the night at Lake Crescent or continue south to Forks. Day two brings quick access to the crashing waves at La Push or exploring the park’s Hoh Rain Forest and Lake Quinault.

Day 9: Olympic Peninsula to the Oregon Coast

Forks to Astoria: 185 miles/4 hours

It’s a long trip on U.S. 101 from Forks down to Astoria on the Oregon Coast, so start early. Traffic is less likely to be an issue, but any small backup or accident on the road can cause problems. Plan to arrive in Astoria in time for a casual dinner in the industrial waterfront town.

Day 10: Oregon Coast

Astoria to Florence: 183 miles/4.5 hours

This simple drive down the Oregon Coast follows U.S. 101 south, with worthwhile stops along the way. Stop for lunch on the sand in Cannon Beach, visit the aquarium in Newport, or take a sand dune tour in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. Exploring the Three Capes Loop will add extra time (and 50 miles) to this leg of the trip.

Oceanside, OR, along the Three Capes Scenic Loop. Photo © hungrybackpack/123rf.

Days 11-12: Portland

Florence to Portland 173 miles/3 hours

Leave Florence early, following Highway 126 east for 56 miles to I-5. Take I-5 north for 115 miles to Portland. You’ll roll into the city just after the morning traffic jams.

You can see a lot of Portland in two days. Spend one day exploring downtown sights such as Powell’s Books and the South Park Blocks. On day two, cross the Willamette River to visit the southeast neighborhoods and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Day 13: Mount Rainier

Portland to Mount Rainier: 137 miles/2.5 hours

Leave Portland early (before rush-hour traffic). Head north on I-5; then take Highway 12 east for 30 miles. At Morton, follow Highway 7 north for 15 miles to Highway 706. Turn east and take Highway 706 to Mount Rainier’s Nisqually entrance.

Spend the day hiking through wildflower meadows at Paradise, or enjoy a scenic drive through the national park to Sunrise.

Wildflower displays in Mount Rainier National Park. Photo © Roman Khomlyak/iStock.

Day 14: Return to Seattle

Mount Rainier to Seattle 86 miles/2 hours

In summer, head north out of the national park on Highway 410, driving through Enumclaw back to Seattle. When the roads are closed, exit back through the Nisqually Entrance on Highway 706 toward Ashford and circle back to I-5 and Seattle.

Allison Williams About the While growing up in Olympia, Washington, Allison Williams spent much of her childhood climbing trees and reading books at the top. Family vacations involved camping in the shadow of Mount Rainier or exploring the very dark, probably haunted tunnels of Port Townsend’s old forts.



Allison received her bachelor’s degree in biology and English from Duke University, with studies at Oxford University and an ethnobiology field school in Costa Rica. She worked as a writer and editor in New York City for eight years, including staff positions at Metro newspaper and Time Out New York. When the lure of the Northwest’s mountains, drizzle, and summer berry harvests became impossible to ignore, she relocated to Seattle. She has since realized two lifelong dreams: summiting Mount Rainier and poking sticks into the campfire without being disciplined.



Allison earned her MFA in creative writing at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where her fiction thesis won the Jason Wenger Award for Literary Excellence. Her journalistic work has been recognized with awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and a nomination from the City and Regional Magazine Association. As senior editor at Seattle Met magazine, she covers travel and the outdoors by hiking every trail and driving every road she can find on a map. While growing up in Olympia, Washington,spent much of her childhood climbing trees and reading books at the top. Family vacations involved camping in the shadow of Mount Rainier or exploring the very dark, probably haunted tunnels of Port Townsend’s old forts.Allison received her bachelor’s degree in biology and English from Duke University, with studies at Oxford University and an ethnobiology field school in Costa Rica. She worked as a writer and editor in New York City for eight years, including staff positions atnewspaper and. When the lure of the Northwest’s mountains, drizzle, and summer berry harvests became impossible to ignore, she relocated to Seattle. She has since realized two lifelong dreams: summiting Mount Rainier and poking sticks into the campfire without being disciplined.Allison earned her MFA in creative writing at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where her fiction thesis won the Jason Wenger Award for Literary Excellence. Her journalistic work has been recognized with awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and a nomination from the City and Regional Magazine Association. As senior editor atmagazine, she covers travel and the outdoors by hiking every trail and driving every road she can find on a map. Learn more about this

Newsletter Signup Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Your email address SIGN UP By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Pin it for Later