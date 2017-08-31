Aspen’s accommodations are spread throughout the downtown. Many of the priciest digs are clustered at the base of the mountain, but there are more choices scattered throughout downtown. Prices tend to be quite expensive in both winter and summer; there are few deals to be had outside of these seasons. Cheaper accommodations can be found in outlying areas stretching north from Aspen, including Basalt, El Jebel, Carbondale, and even in Glenwood Springs, an hour’s drive north. This short guide provides visitors with a variety of options for where to stay in Aspen.

$150-250

One of the least expensive places to stay in Aspen is the family-owned Tyrolean Lodge (220 W. Main St., 970/925-4595, $220-245). Although it’s located right on the busy main street, it’s also just a few blocks from downtown, and the free ski shuttle stops right outside the door. Its 16 rooms are basic (think 1970s decor) but spacious, have kitchenettes, and accommodate up to five people apiece. Be aware that the lodge has no elevator, so if you book a room on the third floor, be prepared to climb up and down the stairs.

$250-350

Although the 53 rooms are basic and it’s located right on Main Street, the Molly Gibson Lodge (101 W. Main St., 970/925-3434, $295-370) has a wonderful pool that’s heated year-round, free daily après-ski wine-and-cheese parties, a free buffet breakfast, fireplace and whirlpool tub suites, and free guest parking just three blocks from the downtown.

One of Aspen’s few surviving, Old World-style ski lodges, the Mountain Chalet Aspen (333 E. Durant Ave., 970/925-7797, $219-334) has a family-friendly atmosphere, with a cozy living room where you can warm up next to a roaring fire, group breakfast tables, and a fantastic location near the base of Aspen Mountain. The no-frills rooms and suites are clean and comfortable and come in a variety of configurations, from economy rooms with original 1950s furniture to remodeled two-bed, two-bath apartments with full kitchens and living rooms. With a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center, as well as free parking, the chalet represents one of Aspen’s best values.

Over $350

With a fantastic location facing Wagner Park and within walking distance of the Silver Queen Gondola and the downtown, the contemporary Limelight Hotel (355 S. Monarch St., 970/925-3025, $405-1,120) is one of Aspen’s top lodging options. From king rooms to spacious suites, the hotel has 10 different types of rooms to choose from. All have very comfortable beds and a simple, inviting decor. The enormous, open lounge with leather couches and lime-green accents is a great après-ski spot, as well as the location of the impressive (and complimentary) Continental Divide breakfast buffet. The Limelight also goes well beyond the usual pool-and-hot tub amenities. They offer free bikes to cruise around town and both a ski concierge and an adventure concierge to help you plan your next hike, bike ride, tennis match, or mogul run. The concierge can even set up a one-way, 11-mile hike to Crested Butte, during which you’re equipped with a SpotSatellite GPS device so that your private transport is waiting for you when you reach the end of the trail.

Located steps from Aspen Mountain’s Silver Queen Gondola, the stylish 90-room Sky Hotel (709 E. Durant Ave., 970/925-6760, $160-799) has a unique decor, with captivating black-and-white photos on the walls, headboards designed to resemble cable-knit sweaters, and racing stripes on the curtains and walls. Sky offers deluxe, premier, and superior rooms with one or two beds, plus spacious suites, pet-friendly rooms, an evening wine reception, and a late checkout time (noon).

The chic, glass-fronted Hotel Aspen (110 W. Main St., 970/925-3441, $323-584) has 45 luxurious rooms and suites with comfy beds draped with 300-thread-count sheets and fluffy down duvets. Room options range from traditional king rooms to more lavish fireplace or private whirlpool tub suites. The hotel has free guest parking, a heated outdoor pool and steaming hot tub, and a popular (and free) après-ski wine-and-cheese reception each afternoon in addition to a complimentary hot breakfast.

A stout brick building built by Jerome Wheeler (of the Wheeler Opera House fame) in 1889, the Hotel Jerome (330 E. Main St., 970/920-1000, $689-855) has a distinctive Western ambiance—antlers, moose heads, and photos of Native Americans adorn the walls. The striking lobby features comfortable sofas and chairs next to a roaring fireplace, above which hangs an enormous portrait of Jerome Wheeler, one of Aspen’s most prominent founding fathers. Rooms include loveseats or a lounge chair and feature cozy king-size beds; several suites are also available. In addition to a spa, the hotel has two bars and an upscale restaurant.

Set on five lush acres three blocks east of Aspen Mountain, The Gant (610 S. West End, 970/925-5000, $591-799) is a gorgeous property that offers condominiums (1-4 bedrooms). All rooms include romantic wood-burning fireplaces, full kitchens, and a balcony or patio. Valet parking, bell and concierge service, and free in-town and airport transport round out the amenities.

In a park-like setting about 1.5 miles north of downtown, the beautiful 40-acre Aspen Meadows Resort (845 Meadows Rd., 800/452-4240, $288-499) has 98 bright Bauhaus-design suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, functional work spaces, and comfortable sitting areas. The resort is the home of the Aspen Institute, an influential nonpartisan think tank that hosts intellectual gatherings to tackle some of our nation’s most critical challenges, from improving homeland security to combating economic inequality.

The Little Nell (675 E. Durant Ave., 970/920-4600, $1,232-1,532) has the reputation of being Aspen’s most luxurious hotel, as well as the best hotel between the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts. It’s a beautiful facility located steps from the Silver Queen Gondola and the vibrant downtown. The 78 rooms and 14 suites are gorgeous, comfortable, and have unique floor plans that include gas fireplaces. Most also have private balconies, many with fantastic views of Aspen Mountain. The hotel’s adventure concierge can set you up with private stargazing tours (with champagne), bike rides with former pro cyclists, shotgun rides in working snowcats, and just about any ski adventure you can imagine.

