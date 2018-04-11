Tips for Solo Female Travel to Cuba

Cuba is one of my favorite countries in the world. I love it so much that I’ve made eight separate visits to the island and began leading group tours there. From the powdery white sand beaches and turquoise waters to the spectacular salsa dancing and mojitos for sale on every corner-what’s not to love? Cubans are some of the most kind-hearted, generous people on the planet, eager to open their homes and hearts to tourists from every corner of the world. Having traveled solo across Cuba as a woman, I have so many memories of men and women, young and old, reaching out to enrich and help me in my journey. I also have far too many memories of otherwise harmless men cat calling me day in and day out with the same pick-up lines.

I strongly encourage women to visit Cuba, either alone or in a group. Below are my tips on what to expect and how to avoid or handle uncomfortable situations.

Personal Safety and Common Scams

In terms of physical safety, Cuba is an ideal destination for female travelers. Most streets can be walked alone at night, violent crime is rare, and Cubans are friendly and quick to offer helpful advice and directions to befuddled-looking ladies (and gents!).

In terms of cat calling, however, be prepared for the extra attention. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime, and regardless of the length of your skirt, get ready for an onslaught of “Where you from,” “You so beautiful,” and “You need a boyfriend?” The incessant comments are tiresome, especially when persistent jineteros (street hustlers known for swindling tourists) insist on accompanying you along your route.

Many female travelers find themselves being wooed by a smooth Cuban papi who starts off buying roses on the Malecón (waterfront esplanade), then begins to ask for internet cards and money deposits on his phone (only so he can communicate with you more, of course). One of the most common complaints that solo female travelers have about their visit to Cuba, is believing they’ve made a friend (or met the love of their life!), who then shifts all conversations to money requests, often claiming it’s needed to help a sick grandmother or to buy a present for a daughter’s birthday.

How to Handle Hustlers

Assess your safety. Again, Cuba is a very safe country but if you’re walking on a desolate street at night, or your harasser is in a group and they seem like they may cause trouble, or if you feel your physical safety may be at risk for any reason, the best response might be not engaging at all. Walk away as quickly as possible and look for help. Walk with confidence. Hustlers and creeps prey on women who look weak or lost—in any country! Ignore the man and keep walking. Even the smallest response—be it friendly or nasty-often encourages more persistence. When cat callers are persistent, hit them with “No me moleste,” pronounced ‘no may mol-ES-tay’ (don’t bother me), or “Ya!” (Enough, already!). Speak firmly so they know you are serious. If a hustler is being pushy about showing you around or helping you find a casa, taxi, restaurant, or anything else, tell him that you’ve already paid for your casa and taxi and all the meals are included in your rent. If he then says he just wants to show you around “as a friend,” tell him that you’ve already paid for sightseeing tours and your entire trip is full of activities. Many guys will stop if they feel they have no opportunity to make money off you. If he keeps being pushy, say “No, gracias, adios!” and walk away or use the stronger language in tip 4. Look for a police officer. Cuba takes crime and harassment very seriously, so much so that just a few years ago, Cuban men were not allowed to accompany foreign women on the street and men were often stopped and given a background check before they were allowed to proceed. Hustlers and creeps do NOT want to have problems with the police, so even if you don’t see a police officer, you can say “Voy a buscar policia” (I’m going to look for the police). The repercussions for Cubans harassing tourists can be severe so only report someone who you believe is seriously harassing you or is dangerous. As annoying as “hola linda” may be, you probably don’t want to send someone to jail for it. Join group walking or bike tours when you don’t want to be pestered.

Packing Tips

Due to the US embargo, Cuba has been cut off from much of the world for over half a century. As a result, so-called “everyday items” are difficult to impossible to come by. Stock up on tampons, sanitary pads, and personal care items before you arrive, as all are scarce in Cuba. The DivaCup, one of my favorite travel products, takes up a lot less space and is more eco-friendly than pads or tampons. If you’d like to consider donating your leftover toiletries, which are even more needed by women who don’t have ready access to tourist dollars and gifts, they can easily be left at your accommodation.

In order to maintain a woman’s dignity and not come off as a “tourist savior,” I often approach a woman on the street with a bag and say, “I’m leaving Cuba tomorrow and would like to leave these items behind. Could you use them?” Without looking in the bag, my donations have been graciously accepted every single time.

Just about any item you can imagine needing on the trip, including batteries, pain relievers, ear plugs, and good quality headphones will be hard to find in Cuba. Popping into the Duty-Free shop or a local drugstore is not an option so pack absolutely everything you anticipate needing during your trip. Need help packing? Check out my guide for how to pack for Cuba, which also includes highly sought-after donations that won’t take up much space in your luggage.

Common Sense

As you would in any other country, take precautions with your handbag and carry only as much cash as you need. Cuba is a very safe country, but petty theft is common in busy tourist areas.

Learn some simple Spanish phrases to feel more independent and carry a phrase book or install a language app on your phone for back-up!

If you’re heading home late by yourself—particularly if you’ve enjoyed one mojito too many—hire a taxi instead of walking. Always carry with you the business card of where you are staying to show a driver to ensure you find your way home.

