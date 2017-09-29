The Best of Los Cabos in Four Days

Ready for a getaway? Los Cabos is synonymous with relaxation and indulgence. For a perfect four-day getaway, choose a place to stay in high-energy Cabo San Lucas or sophisticated San José del Cabo, or the exclusive atmosphere of the Corridor. Once settled, beautiful beaches, luxurious spas, world-famous golf courses, and glorious scenery beckon.

Day 1

Fly into the Los Cabos International Airport and drop your luggage off at your hotel before heading out to explore Cabo San Lucas. Take a quick water taxi to get a close-up view of Cabo’s iconic El Arco before disembarking at Lover’s Beach. Spend the afternoon sunbathing and snorkeling. When you return to town, grab a traditional Mexican dinner downtown at Mi Casa or Pancho’s. Then enjoy some of Cabo’s infamous nightlife with a margarita or two at Cabo Wabo Cantina or The Giggling Marlin.

Day 2

Get in touch with the local food movement in Los Cabos by heading to the rural Las Animas Bajas area, just outside of San José del Cabo. If it’s Saturday, you can check out the San José Mercado Organico, an organic farmers market. Eat brunch at one of the gorgeous farm-to-table restaurants, like Flora’s Field Kitchen or Acre. On the way back to town, stop in the Historic Art District in San José del Cabo to check out the colonial architecture, bustling town plaza, and art galleries.

Day 3

Spend a day enjoying some of the beautiful beaches in Los Cabos. Divers may want to take an organized tour to access some of the best dive spots. Snorkelers can visit Playa Chileno or Bahía Santa Maria along the corridor, where swimming is also possible. At Playa El Médano, beachgoers will find an array of activities to choose from, like kayaking or Jet Skiing. When you’ve had enough sun and sand for the day, enjoy a sunset beach dinner at a spot like The Office on Playa El Médano or Sunset MonaLisa along the corridor.

Day 4

Spend your last day truly relaxing at one of Los Cabos’ incredible spas, such as Somma Wine Spa or Spa Marquis, indulging in a facial, a massage, or an entire day of treatments. Or schedule a tee time at one of the area’s famous golf courses, such as Diamante or Cabo del Sol Golf Course, where you can enjoy beautiful ocean views on the green.

Related Travel Guide